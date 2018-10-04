The inaugural Galveston Island Film Festival and Conference begins at 9 a.m. today and will conclude at 6 p.m. Sunday at a variety of venues across the island.
The three-day event will include panel discussions, screenings of feature and short films, and networking opportunities for attendees. On Saturday, the short film “Beast Factor,” written and directed by 9-year-old Michael Myles Hayes, of Houston, will make its debut at the festival, as well.
Festivities will begin with the Wake-up Welcome Kick-off from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at Ile Petite Bakery at 2108 Church St. in Galveston. Afterward, there will be a Red Carpet Meet & Greet event featuring actor Antonio Fargas from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Riondo’s Ristorante at 2328 Strand St. in Galveston.
For a complete itinerary and tickets, visit www.galvestonislandfilmfestivalandconference.com or call Sherrill D. Hilton at 409-210-9817.
‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’
The Galveston College Theatre Dept. will present “The Revolutionists” — for two days only — in Room 207 of the Fine Arts Building at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
Showtimes will be at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The production is a comedic quartet by playwright Lauren Gunderson about four women who live boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror, which was from 1793 through 1794.
Liz Lacy is the director, and the cast includes Eva Arita, Marie Daban, Alyssa Gudz, Jade Killebrew, Kristopher Prodoehl, Eric Scales, Destiny Shute, Wrath Sorrell, Alice Sullivan, Omar Tashatsheh, and Adi Teodoru.
This production of “The Revolutionists” also is entered as a participating production in the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, a national theater program involving 20,000 students from colleges and universities nationwide annually.
Doors open 30 minutes before curtain. Admission is free.
For information, contact Lacy at llacy@gc.edu or call 409-944-1398.
PIANO LOUNGE HAPPENINGS
Pianist Kirk Hale will be performing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 23rd Street Station at 1706 23rd St. in Galveston.
The piano lounge also will have a standup comedy night presentation at 9 p.m. Saturday and its Island Idol singing competition from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
For information, call Tom Fiero at 409-765-6165.
ORCHESTRA GROUP
SET TO PERFORM
The orchestra performance group, Mercury, will perform its special interpretation of Brahm’s Third Symphony and Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony at 7:30 p.m. today at the University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Bayou Theater at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
The unique performance will feature the musicians performing their instruments while standing, which will give them an opportunity for more communication between the musician and the audience.
Featuring two romantic symphonies written 40 years apart, this is one concert you don’t want to miss if you love the symphony!
For tickets, which are $20 per adult and $13 for students, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater/events-tickets or call 281-283-2065.
OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATIONS
It’s fall, and with that comes a lot of fall festivals for all to enjoy. Here are a few taking place this weekend in Galveston County:
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its Oktoberfest celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque.
The celebration will include a German dinner, beer, booths, games, music, drawings, and more. There also will be a polka service at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church. For information, call 409-935-6004.
And, Queen of Angels will have its second annual Oktoberfest event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the corner of state Highway 3 and FM 517 in Dickinson.
There will be several vendors, a carnival “Kid Zone,” German food and beer, entertainment, and a raffle.
For information, call 936-499-1355.
BAYFESTIVAL SET FOR SATURDAY
Celebration Seabrook will have its fourth annual Bayfestival from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Meador Park at 2400 Hammer St. in Seabrook.
The festival will include live music by Jaime Wyatt (noon to 1 p.m.), Grant Gilbert (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.), Bri Bagwell (3 p.m. to 4 p.m.), Brandon Ryhder (4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.), and headliner, Cory Morrow (6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.).
There also will be a Kid Zone area, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and more to entertain the whole family.
Admission is $5 for ages 11 and older, and free for ages 10 and younger.
For tickets and information, visit www.celebrationseabrook.com or call 281-291-5777.
MATTHEW RYAN SET TO PERFORM
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Matthew Ryan will be the special performer from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Depot on Market at 3304 Market St. in Galveston.
The performance, sponsored the Galveston Historical Foundation, will include an evening of live music and pop-ups from some of West Market’s favorite stops. Pop-ups include craft beer offerings, and food from island businesses, The Gypsy Joynt and Maceo’s Spice & Import.
Admission is only $10 per person, and can be purchased by visiting www.galvestonhistory.org.
For information, contact Will Wright at will.wright@galvestonhistory.org or 409-765-3404.
‘THE CHOIR OF MAN’
Tickets are still available for “The Choir of Man,” which will make its debut at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Featuring a cast of nine and on its first American tour, the production features a nonstop party, which includes 90 minutes of hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, live percussion set to foot-stomping choreography.
For tickets, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
ORGAN CONCERT
Ken Cowan, who is regarded as one of North America’s finest concert organists, will perform live on the Schantz organ at Moody Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston.
Cowan, who is the organ professor at Rice University and an artist-in-residence at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church in Houston, says the organ at Moody is the ideal instrument for a variety of organ repertoire and symphonic transcriptions, which he is eager to perform on.
Admission is free. For information, call Kim Colombo at 409-744-4526.
GALA & SEAFOOD DINNER
The 2018 Elks Stampede Gala & Seafood Dinner is set for Oct. 13 at The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $100 per person, which includes a seafood dinner and your chance to win four different Visa gift cards.
For tickets and information, call Sylvia Salinas at 409-771-9121.
