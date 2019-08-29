The Bayou Theater at the University of Houston-Clear Lake knows when it has a “good thing” going, and this year is no different as it opens the 2019-20 season by keeping a longstanding opening night tradition by featuring the Mercury Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
The orchestra will perform “Art of Fugue,” by Johann Sebastian Bach, and pieces from Astor Piazzolla, the main composer of the nuevo tango style of music.
“For me, this is a personal program,” said Mercury’s Artistic Director Antoine Plante. “This goes with the beginning of my career. Twenty years ago I started Mercury with a classical music focus on baroque and the music of Bach, but I was also a lover of tango.
“This program merges these two currents in my life in one night. We’ve taken the music of traditional tango and made it more modern. It’s designed for a concert experience, not just for people to dance.”
For information on upcoming performances and tickets, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater/tickets.
BREWMASTERS CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
The 10th annual BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival kicks off Friday and ends Sunday at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
A craft beer lovers dream, this year’s multi-day festival will include its annual Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting, the Texas Brewery Tasting Tour, BrewHaHa Grand Tasting, and the popular Brew-B-Que, featuring superstar pit master Patrick Feges, is set for Sunday.
Ticket prices vary. Tickets and information can be found at brewmastersbeerfest.com.
‘MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS’
If you love the iconic movie “Gone With the Wind,” you’ll want to be in attendance at “Moonlight and Magnolias” nightly at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays Thursday through Sept. 22 at the College of the Mainland Community Theatre, 1200 N. Amburn Road, in Texas City.
The production is set in 1930s Hollywood and takes a fun, farcical look behind-the-scenes into the making of the beloved film classic.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8345.
SEASIDE SENIOR EXPO
The seventh annual Seaside Senior Expo, sponsored by Libbie’s Place Senior Day Program, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6 in the gym area of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston.
The free senior care resource fair for older adults and family caregivers will feature education sessions at 9:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 11 a.m., led by local senior care professionals, a vendor fair from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as musical entertainment, snacks, health screenings, a box lunch and door prizes.
To get more information, visit www.seasideseniorexpo2019.eventbrite.com or call 409-741-2538.
HOME & GARDEN SHOW
I hope you’ve already made plans to attend the Galveston Home & Garden Show set for Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston.
The annual show, featuring all items to make your home and garden beautiful, will include a wide variety of vendors, speakers such as The Lazy Gardener, Brenda Beust Smith; The Rose Guy, Baxter Williams; children activities and hourly drawings.
Popular events like the Reading Hour with Janice Stokes-Neumann, beach barrel painting, as well as pet adoptions will be front and center at this year’s event.
The Galveston Home & Garden Show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Admission is $8, $6 for seniors, and free for ages 4 and younger. Parking also will be free in the parking garage at the convention center.
For a complete itinerary, information and a chance to gain an additional drawing entry, visit www.galvestonhomeandgarden.com.
