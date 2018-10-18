The 2018 Bayou Fest, sponsored by the city of La Marque and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, kicks off Saturday at Highland Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque.
The annual event will feature live musical performances by the Pee Wee Bowen Band, John Michael Montgomery and headliner Clay Walker.
There also will be the “Cowboy” Jones Children’s Fishing Tournament, a pumpkin patch and decorating contest, barbecue cook-off, mutton bustin’ and a fireworks show, sponsored by AMOCO Federal Credit Union.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/LaMarqueBayouFest or call Colleen Merritt at 409-938-9255.
EDDIE HEINZELMAN
SET TO PERFORM
Country music’s Eddie Heinzelman will be performing at 8 p.m. today at the Old Quarter Acoustic Café at 413 20th St. in Galveston.
The in-demand session musician/sideman plays the guitar, mandolin and sings background vocals with several country/Americana artists.
Cheryl Cawood Bobbitt also will be performing tonight.
Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased by visiting oldquarteracousticcafe.com. For information, call 409-762-9199.
FESTIVALS GALORE
The 21st annual ARToberFEST will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Galveston’s Downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street between 20th and 23rd streets.
Presented by The Grand 1894 Opera House, the event will feature artists, a wine bar, Galveston’s Farmer’s Market, food trucks, interactive art activities for children, live musical performances, and more.
Admission is $5 per person and free for ages 12 and younger.
For information, contact Sarah Piel at spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066 or 800-821-1894.
•••
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have its annual Harvest Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1207 W. Winding Way in Friendswood.
The free family fun festival will include vendors, music, food and drinks from a variety of food trucks, a silent auction, selfie booth, pumpkin decorating, games, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, and more.
For information, call Nancy Bradley at 713-703-6303.
•••
Then over in Santa Fe, the 33rd annual Countryfest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764.
Admission is free. There will be games, barbecue, pumpkins, crafts, silent auction, antique tractors, homemade goods, and vendors.
For information, call Joanna Wilson at 409-925-8466.
WINGS OVER HOUSTON
If you love airplanes, then make sure you make plans to attend the 34th annual Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Houston Airshow on Saturday and Sunday at Ellington Airport in Houston.
Gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and the shows will be at 10:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit www.wingsoverhouston.com or call 888-435-7469.
IT’S A BIRTHDAY PARTY
The Galveston Historical Foundation will be celebrating the 141st birthday of the 1877 Tall Ship Elissa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Texas Seaport Museum at 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston.
Attendees will get to enjoy access onboard the ship, craft beer, a special presentation from Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewing Co., birthday cake and a toast celebrating the official Tall Ship of Texas.
And, if your name just happens to be Elissa and you have a valid ID showing proof — you’ll gain free entry to the party! How cool is that?
For everyone else, tickets are $20 per person and are available at www.galvestonhistory.org.
SPOOKY FUN AT MOODY GARDENS
The Night Terror Film Festival, which will feature four classic horror movies, will kick off Saturday and will conclude Oct. 27 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
The event is for ages 18 and older. Tickets are $25 per person and includes admission to all four films, plus a popcorn and beverage. A special menu of “ghoulish” fare and spirits also will be available for purchase.
“Beetlejuice,” “The Exorcist,” “The Shining,” and “Nightmare on Elm Street,” will be shown Saturday; and “The Conjuring,” “Annabelle,” “The Conjuring 2,” and “Annabelle: Creation,” will be shown Oct. 27.
For a complete rundown on spooky happenings for adults and the kiddos, visit www.moodygardens.org/halloween or call 409-744-4673.
