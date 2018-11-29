The 45th annual Dickens on The Strand, sponsored by the Galveston Historical Foundation will turn downtown Galveston into a Victorian-era holiday wonderland Friday through Sunday.
If you’ve never attended, then you’re in for a special treat as the one-of-a-kind holiday island tradition will once again feature the sights and sounds of Charles Dickens’ work including entertainers and events, returning favorites, and family-friendly programming.
Festivities kick off from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday — with free admission — to Fezziwig’s Beer Hall (22nd and Strand streets) featuring an appearance by a Dickens descendant, and continues with ticketed admission from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $9 for youth. GHF members will have a discounted rate of $12. And, if you’re in Victorian costume, your entry fee will be $8.
Tickets and a complete itinerary are available at www.galvestonhistory.org. For information, call 409-765-7834.
HOLIDAY IN THE PARK
The 21st annual Holiday in the Park, sponsored by the League City Proud Organization, will kick off Friday and conclude Sunday at League Park at 512 Second St. in League City.
The weekend-long event will feature three parades, including the Children’s Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday and the Grand Night Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, with shopping, food and entertainment.
For information and schedule, visit www.leaguecityproud.com.
WINTERFEST BEGINS FRIDAY
The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo will have its annual WinterFest holiday event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
The festival will feature a tree lighting ceremony, hayrides, a 5K Jingle Bell Fun Run, Magical Sleigh and Pet Parade, a winter snow land, and so much more.
Admission and parking is free. For information, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
GRAND HAPPENINGS
In continuation with its holiday season performances, the following events will take place this weekend at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
First up, in conjunction with Dickens on The Strand, the ever-popular Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” can be seen at 8 p.m. Friday or 3 p.m. Saturday.
Then, if you love jazz music like I do, then make sure you get your tickets to “Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra,” led by Wynton Marsalis, and featuring vocals by Veronica Swift and Vuyo Sotashe. The show will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets for both events can be found at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
‘ANNIE’ COMES TO HARBOUR PLAYHOUSE
“Annie,” the classic musical about little orphan Annie and her quest to find the family who abandoned her, opens Friday at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
Performances will be downstairs on the Main Deck stage at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 16.
Directed by Brandon Allen, the cast will feature Andrea Cooper (Annie), D.J. Nolder (Daddy Warbucks), Elis Anders (Miss Hannigan), and Abby Gough (Grace Farrell).
Tickets are $17 with discounts for seniors, students, military, and groups of 10 or more. They’re available on EventBrite or at www.harbourtheater.com.
For more information, call 281-337-7469.
‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’
The Friendswood High School’s award-winning theater department will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Dec. 7-8, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 9 in the Myrlene Kennedy Auditorium on its campus at 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood.
This adaptation by Amy S. Tones and Amy R. Thornton tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghostly Christmas Eve that takes him through the past, present and future.
Tickets are $15. For more information, call Thornton at 281-482-3413.
PIPE ORGAN EXTRAVAGANZA
Trinity Episcopal Church will present its annual Pipe Organ Extravaganza at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston.
The concert will feature organist Ron Wyatt and special guests The Piping Rock Singers under the direction of Kevin M. Clarke.
Tickets are $10 per person and will be available at the door. For information, call 800-821-1894.
TOY & FOOD DRIVE FUNDRAISER
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have its annual Christmas Toy and Food Drive Fundraiser from 9 p.m. Dec. 7 to 1 a.m. Dec. 8 at the 921 Lounge at 921 Texas Ave. in Texas City.
The event will feature live music from Orion The Band.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. They can be purchased from any member. Tax deductible donations also can be mailed to FDSCC, P.O. Box 65, La Marque, TX 77568.
Toys also can be given to any club member or dropped off at the 921 Lounge in a toy box set up near the front entrance.
For information, call Russell Gary at 409-739-4361, or Thelma Bowie at 409-939-4557.
