Galveston is the birthplace of Juneteenth, and with that, there’s always a lot to do to commemorate when slaves in Texas learned they were free on June 19, 1865.
Kicking festivities off will be the 27th annual Juneteenth Development Corp. Scholarship Gala at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston.
The gala will feature young ladies vying for the Miss Juneteenth crown, as well as competing for scholarships to attend college. The Galveston Voices and Echoes of Praise, both under the direction of John Cooks also will be on program. And, the emcee will be yours truly and Cooks.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 per child at the door.
For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063, or Wyzell Wortham-Lewis, 409-256-3208.
•••
The 23rd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Banquet will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Old Central Cultural Center as well.
State Rep. Sefronia Thompson will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $35 per person. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317, or Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
Check back next week for more Juneteenth events across Galveston County.
KEMAH BOARDWALK EVENTS
School’s out for summer and the Kemah Boardwalk will have a three-day event celebration at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
The summer bash will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
In addition, the Go Dive Now Pool will offer participants quick training programs on the basics of scuba diving, including familiarization with the equipment and preliminary safety skills.
For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com/featuring/summer-bash or call 877-285-3624.
•••
Also beginning this weekend on the Kemah Boardwalk will be its free Tejano Nights concerts from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 2, 9 and 23; and 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 16 and June 30.
Music will be provided by DJ Jammin’ Jesse, Grupo Impozzible, La Dezz, Grupo Negami, Avizo, David Marez, Los Chamacos, Grupo Stampede, and Isabel Marie Sanchez.
For exact times and dates of performances, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com.
LIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCES
This weekend at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston, Paper Sparrow and Jahrel Pickens will be performing on the patio in front of the downtown hot spot.
Sparrow and his combination of deeply personal lyrics and haunting melodies will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. And, if you like soul music with a hint of blues and reggae, then make sure you catch Pickens’ performance at the same time Saturday.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
CLASSIC CAR SHOW
The Arc of the Gulf Coast will host a classic car show and swap meet Saturday at National Oak Park in Alvin.
Admission is free; however, the entry fee is $35 per car and $29 per spot for the swap meet. Food trucks and other vendors will also be there. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with judging at noon and awards at 3 p.m.
The Arc of the Gulf Coast is a nonprofit 501©(3) charitable organization. The Arc provides information and referral, parent training and advocacy services to persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families throughout Brazoria and Galveston counties.
For more information, contact Tom Hutchinson at 281-245-3918 or info@arcgulfcoast.com.
FREE NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERTS
The Houston Symphony will kick off its free, family friendly Neighborhood Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 7034 Tierwester St. in Houston.
Conductor Robert Franz will lead the symphony on its space-themed works in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first human visit to the moon.
Other performances can be seen at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Morton Ranch High School at 21000 Franz Road in Katy; 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dulles High School at 550 Dulles Ave. in Sugar Land; and at 7:30 p.m. June 7 at North Shore Senior High School at 353 N. Castlegory Drive in Houston.
For information, visit houstonsymphony.org or call 713-337-8557.
