The city of Kemah is inviting the entire county to its Candy Land Christmas event, which kicks off Friday and concludes Saturday.
Festivities begin with a lighted parade at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a tree lighting and photo opportunities with Santa Claus (take your own camera). The parade will begin and end at the Bay Area Houston Visitor Center at 604 Bradford Ave.
Then at 8 a.m. Saturday, make sure you take the kiddos to Pancakes & Pictures with Santa at the Jimmie Walker Kemah Community Center at 800 Harris Ave. Breakfast and pictures will be provided free of charge thanks to the sponsorship of the Kemah Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association and the city of Kemah.
There also will be a plethora of activities on the Kemah Boardwalk, as well as the annual Boat Lane Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, which can be viewed from the Kemah Boardwalk.
For information, visit www.kemah-tx.gov, www.visitkemahtx.com or call 281-334-1611.
•••
And, for those of you who can’t make it to Kemah for its boat parade, make sure you schedule in the Bayou Vista annual Christmas Boat Parade, which will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The decorated boats will cruise each canal in the community beginning with Blue Heron and ending on the Dolphin canal. For information, visit www.bvboatparade.com.
‘CHEER ON THE PIER’
The Historic Galveston Pleasure Pier will have its “Cheer on the Pier” movie night events Saturdays through Dec. 22 with a bonus show Dec. 23 on the pier at 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
“A Christmas Story,” “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Elf,” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol” will be shown respectively. Each movie will begin at 6 p.m.
Attendees also will get to visit and take photos with Santa Claus, stroll along the pier in all of its holiday décor, as well as have an opportunity to enjoy other holiday-themed activities during the event, which begins at 2 p.m. each Saturday.
For information, visit www.pleasurepier.com or call 409-766-4950.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
This weekend at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston, Catherine Stroud and Paper Sparrow will be performing in the last presentations of the year.
Stroud will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and at the same time Saturday, Paper Sparrow will perform.
Both performances are free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, email lauren@modcoffeehouse.com or call 409-765-5659.
CHRISTMAS AT THE GRAND
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present a heartrending retelling of Christmas in 1914 when Allied forces and German soldiers laid down their arms to celebrate Christmas — together — in “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” at 4 p.m. Sunday at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The performance showcases the powerful historic event and astounding moment during World War I, as its weaves together the first-hand accounts relayed by WWI soldiers with patriotic music, trench songs and Christmas carols.
For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’
Back by popular demand, Theatre Under the Stars has extended the run of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” adding five additional performances at 800 Bagby St. in Houston.
The show can be seen at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
TUTS actually worked with Disney on the creation of “Beauty and the Beast” in 1993, and the production was Disney’s first venture into the world of musical theatre, which since has went on to become the 10th longest running show on Broadway.
For tickets and information, visit tuts.com or call 713-558-8887.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT AT UHCL
The classical crossover Nashville-based Annie Moses Band will make a stop on its tour to perform a special Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
The band, which features five siblings, has had three PBS specials, three Top 10 classical crossover albums, and has played Carnegie Hall, as well as the Grand Ole Opry.
For tickets, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater/events-tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.