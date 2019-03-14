If you like the movies — and you like watching them outside — then make sure you bundle up the family, significant other, or friends and get ready to enjoy Music Nite on The Strand, which kicks off Saturday.
Sponsored by Mitchell Historic Properties and the Galveston Island Convention Center & Visitors Bureau, the event, which has been around for 10 years now, will start with an 80s favorite, E.T. at dusk (around 7 p.m. or so) at Saengerfest Park on the corner of 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston.
Rounding out this season’s selections will be My Fair Lady (April 6), A Wrinkle In Time (May 4), Willie Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (June 1), Jumangi: Welcome to the Jungle (July 6), Ralph Breaks the Internet (Aug. 3), Tommy Boy (Sept. 7), and Goosebumps (Oct. 5).
So, take your own chairs, blankets and snacks, and get ready to enjoy the movies — island style.
THE ROB LANDES TRIO
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present a musical journey down memory lane when The Rob Landes Trio Revisits the Music of World War II — with one “grand” matinee performance at 4 p.m. March 24 at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
So, if you like Big Band music, which some say kept our nation’s spirit alive through one of the most difficult and toughest wars in our history, you don’t want to miss this show.
Tickets can be purchased at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
BREWS ‘N MORE III
The Rotary Club of League City will have its annual spring fundraiser — Brews ‘N More III — from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 28 at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City.
Tickets, which are $40, will include beer tastings, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, raffles, and more. You can purchase tickets from any Rotarian of the club, at South Shore Harbour Resort, or at the League City Chamber of Commerce.
For information, contact Ave Sloan at ava@rodinconsulting.com or call 832-315-0502.
‘FROM SAND TO PEARLS’
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its annual Runway of Hope Style Show & Luncheon at 11 a.m. March 29 in the grand ballroom of the San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
“From Sand to Pearls” is the theme. This year’s event will honor Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets and sponsorships are still available, so visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/galvestoncounty/the-runway-of-hope or call Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
THE CIRCUS IS COMING
Tickets are now available for the Carson & Barnes Circus, which is set for March 30 and March 31 at San Leon Spillway Park at 5437 FM 646 in Bacliff.
Ticket prices are $14 for adults with one free child’s ticket (ages 12 and younger); and $6 for each additional child by March 30. Tickets on performance dates will be $20, and $12, respectively.
To purchase tickets in advance and get specific showtimes, call 281-410-9272.
GALVESTON COUNTY FAIR & RODEO
With the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo winding up this weekend, the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo has released its entertainment lineup for its 81st annual event, which will be March 29 through April 6 at its fairgrounds on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
On Sneak Peek Night (March 28), Southern County Line will be opening for 7 Bridges, The Ultimate Eagles Experience. Oh, and did I mention that it’s free?
Then, officially kicking things off will be Shooter Jennings (March 29), followed by double headliners Mike Ryan and Flatland Cavalry (March 30). On Fiesta Sunday (March 31), Eddie Gonzalez, Hometown Boys, Ram Herrera & The Outlaw Band, Jay Perez & The Band, and David Lee Garza y Los Musicales will all be in concert.
Other performers include: The Molly Ringwalds (April 4), Kevin Fowler (April 5), and ZZ-3 (April 6) will close out the festivities.
For tickets and a complete schedule of events, visit http://galvestoncountyfair.com.
