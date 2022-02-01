February is Black History Month, but the African American Heritage Committee of the Galveston Historical Foundation stays focused year round, working on aspects of local history ranging from recovering Rosewood Cemetery to celebrating Juneteenth.

The committee recently added a further chapter to the history of the island with the publication of “Lost Restaurants of Galveston’s African American Community,” a compilation of research, oral history and recipes that brings to life the vibrant and not-to-be-forgotten dining scene that existed in the twentieth century.

