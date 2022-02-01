The Galveston Historical Foundation’s book “Lost Restaurants of Galveston’s African American Community” shares the history, along with some recipes, of the restaurants in the island’s African American community.
African American owned restaurants like IXL Barbecue and Clary’s Seafood Restaurant are no longer around, but their history, and recipes like IXL Barbecue Sauce, above, and Clary’s eggplant seafood casserole, live on in the Galveston Historical Foundation’s “Lost Restaurants of Galveston’s African American Community.”
February is Black History Month, but the African American Heritage Committee of the Galveston Historical Foundation stays focused year round, working on aspects of local history ranging from recovering Rosewood Cemetery to celebrating Juneteenth.
The committee recently added a further chapter to the history of the island with the publication of “Lost Restaurants of Galveston’s African American Community,” a compilation of research, oral history and recipes that brings to life the vibrant and not-to-be-forgotten dining scene that existed in the twentieth century.
