Island East-End Theatre Company’s presentation of “The Lone Star Love Potion” by Michael Parker will debut Friday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston.
The cast includes Alex Petty, Courtney Conrad-Hall, Michael Wonio, Audra McHenry, Bobby Hewitt, Kerri Foley and Ruth Rickman. Christoper L. Pool is the director.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through May 26, and there will be two matinee shows at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and May 19.
As a special treat this weekend, Parker and his wife, Susan, will make a special appearance at the show Saturday (tickets for this show will be $35, and include a meet and greet at intermission).
Tickets for all other performances will be $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors.
For information and tickets, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
YAGA’S WILD GAME COOK-OFF
The 23rd annual Yaga’s Wild Game Cook-off will be Friday and Saturday at Pier 21 and Harborside Drive in Galveston.
On Friday, live music will kick off at 7:30 p.m. by The Vegas Stars, and on Saturday, Rozy (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Harbors Over Highways (6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.) will perform.
Festivities also include a 5K run, Kids Zone, arts and crafts, face painting, and more.
For information, visit www.ycfund.org or call 409-789-2288.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
Sergio Trevino and Anitra Jay will be performing this weekend at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Trevino, who will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, is known as the front-person of Houston’s folk rock group, Buxton, electronic folk project Guess Genes, and also is a member of the eclectic folk trio Ancient Cat Society.
And, Jay, who is a mainstay at Mod, will perform at the same time Saturday where she’ll belt out her blend of acoustic soul music.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
HOMES TOUR CONCLUDES THIS WEEKEND
If you didn’t get a chance to attend the 45th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour last weekend, you still have time.
The tour can be see from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at various privately-owned, historic homes across Galveston Island.
Homes on tour include the August Roemer Tenant House, 1416 Sealy St.; James and Amelia Byrnes House, 2113 Ball St.; and the Peter and Anna Serini House at 1810 Ave. N1/2 just to name a few.
In addition to the homes tour, there will be a Cajun Crawfish Celebration at The Depot on Market at 5 p.m. Saturday at 3304 Market St. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person, but doesn’t include a homes tour ticket.
Also, in celebration of Mother’s Day, there will be a Mother’s Day Jazz Breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday at the 1838 Menard House Complex at 1605 33rd St. in Galveston. Admission is $70 per person and includes a homes tour ticket.
For a complete itinerary, visit www.galvestonhistory.org or call 409-765-3424.
ENNIS WILLIAMS SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON
Tickets are now available for the second annual Ennis Williams Scholarship Luncheon, which will be at noon May 18 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston.
Sponsored by the Galveston Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the luncheon pays homage to Williams who was an educator and community organizer in Galveston.
Clifford W. Houston, professor emeritus of the University of Texas Medical Branch, will be the keynote speaker.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased from any member of the fraternity, or by calling Leonce “Hank” Thierry at 409-771-4470.
