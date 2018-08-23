Every six weeks, the Galveston Arts Center sponsors its ArtWalk event in various galleries and venues in the historic downtown Galveston area.
Saturday’s event will feature two new exhibitions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston.
Fort Worth-based artist Jesse Morgan Barnett’s exhibition “Low Magic” will be featured in the first-floor gallery, and, in the second floor 1878 and Brown Foundation galleries, Visual Pathology presents a collaboration with GAC and the Department of Pathology at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The resulting exhibition explores the intersections between pathological and creative practices. And, at 6 p.m. Sept. 6, you can join Visual Pathology artists and pathologists for a conversation about the project and their work at the arts center.
Can’t make it this weekend, no worries. The exhibitions will remain on view through Oct. 7.
For a complete list of participants for Saturday’s ArtWalk, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org for a downloadable brochure.
LIVE MUSIC OFFERINGS
The Spinning Game will be the featured act from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The Spinning Game features Matthew Lester, who is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter. Lester will perform his blend of folk and punk music.
Then from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, DEM, a reggae, rocksteady quintet based out of Galveston, will perform. The group, which began in 2014, will pay homage to Jamaican reggae music all while promoting uplifting and socially conscious music.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
•••
There also will be live piano music performances from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar at 1706 23rd St. in Galveston.
Clay Howell and duo Mike and Jayme will perform respectively.
For information, call 409-443-5678.
•••
Rounding out the live music performances this weekend will be the Zach Tate Band, which will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Zone 504 at 504 Kipp Ave. in Kemah and at 4 p.m. Sunday at the San Leon Beach Pub, 222 First St., in San Leon.
For information, visit www.ZachTate.com or call 281-881-5256.
NEW EXHIBIT AT COM
If you can’t make it to ArtWalk on the island Saturday, then make sure you stop by the art gallery at College of the Mainland for its new exhibit by artist Ben Woitena.
The exhibit, “Beyond Narrative: Variations set free from theme,” will be on display Monday through Sept. 23 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City.
There also will be an artist gallery talk with Woitena from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the art gallery.
Admission is free and open to the public, and the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and one hour before any theater performance at the college.
For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery or call 409-933-8354 or 409-933-8348.
