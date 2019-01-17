Galveston County will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a few events this weekend leading up to Monday’s actual holiday.
Kicking things off will be the Galveston King-Fest committees annual MLK Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at 29th and Church streets and will proceed south on 29th Street and end at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston.
The Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee and the Old Central Cultural Center will honor winners of its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest with its awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston.
Admission is free and also will include a complimentary lunch. For information, call Tommie Boudreaux at 409-740-0454.
The NAACP Dickinson-Bay Area Unit No. 6280 will have its MLK Celebration and officer induction ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday at New Vision Church at 2311 24th St. in Dickinson.
Then on Monday, the Mainland Community’s Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. starting at La Marque High School at 300 Vauthier Road. The parade will then proceed on FM 1765 and end at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City.
Immediately afterward, there will be a program celebration featuring singing, praise dancers, oratorical speaking and more at the church. For information, call Nakisha Paul at 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey at 409-526-6463.
Rounding out MLK festivities will be the annual St. Vincent’s House MLK Day Unity Prayer Circle from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday in its courtyard at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
All faith denominations and the public are welcome to attend. For information, call Angela Hill at 409-763-8521.
CHILI QUEST & BEER FEST BEGINS FRIDAY
With the impending forecast of “chilly” weather this weekend, the 10th annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest couldn’t have picked a better forecast for patrons to come out to. So, bundle up and get ready to mingle — rain or shine!
The annual event, which features chili from various cook-off teams and beer from over 30 breweries, will begin with its kick off party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Yaga’s Café at 2314 Strand St. in Galveston; and the festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 23rd and Strand streets.
The Beerfoot 5K Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at 28th Street and Seawall Boulevard. There also will be live music, vendors, a Strand Merchant Walk-About, washer pitching tournament and a margarita making contest.
For tickets and information, visit yagaschiliquest.com or call 409-770-0999.
KRISTEN HERTZENBERG SET TO PERFORM
Well known for her role as Christine in the Las Vegas production of “Phantom of the Opera,” classically-trained Kristen Hertzenberg will present “There’s No Tune Like a Showtune” — an evening of classic show tunes — at 7:30 p.m. Friday at University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Bayou Theater at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
Hertzenberg, who was raised in Houston, has also performed in “Hair” and “Million Dollar Quartet.” She and her musical director, Philip Fortenberry, will take the audience on a musical journey with hits from Rodgers and Hammerstein to modern musical hits.
For tickets, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater/events-tickets or call 281-283-2065.
ARTWALK RETURNS SATURDAY
Although it may be cold out Saturday, the Galveston Arts Center’s ArtWalk will still go on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at various venues across the island.
The center, which has been doing this for more than 25 years, presents these events every six weeks. It includes almost every form of visual art that you can handle from local artists and those from afar as well.
For a complete listing of what venues will be a part of ArtWalk Saturday and a downloadable brochure, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
‘LA VALSE’ OPENS THURSDAY
Houston Symphony Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada will lead the orchestra in Maurice Ravel’s “La Valse” at 8 p.m. Thursday through Jan. 26 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts at 615 Louisiana St. in Houston.
Written by the composer of the famed Boléro, “La Valse” is Ravel’s tribute to a bygone Vienna, opening with a musical depiction of whirling clouds that reveal waltzing couples. The waltz rhythms become increasingly dramatic and urgent, sweeping everything before them by the piece’s end.
The performance will feature violinist, Baiba Skride.
For tickets and information, call 713-224-7575 or visit www.houstonsymphony.org.
‘SOMETHING ROTTEN!’ TICKETS AVAILABLE
Tickets are still available for the hilarious Broadway smash hit “Something Rotten!,” which will present two performances at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The production, which has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including a nomination for Best Musical, tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play.
Tickets are available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
