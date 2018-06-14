Despite the gloomy weather forecast predicted for this weekend — it’s always good to celebrate Juneteenth!
There are several events on the island, which is the birthplace of Juneteenth, and on the mainland to pencil in on your schedules through Tuesday.
Here’s a list of Juneteenth events I recommend:
Today and Saturday, the Front Door Social and Charity Club will have its 27th annual Juneteenth softball tournament at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City.
For information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin Boyd, 713-299-5041.
•••
Also on the mainland, the city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth parade and Charles Brown Celebration Saturday.
The parade will begin at 3 p.m. and end at Bay Street Park, 800 Bay St. N., in Texas City. The Charles Brown Celebration festivities will be immediately afterward at the park.
For information, contact Debra Taylor, dtaylor@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3002.
•••
On the island, the Galveston Juneteenth Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The route will begin on 20th and Strand streets and travel to 25th Street. It will then make a left on 25th Street and travel to Seawall Boulevard, turn right on to Seawall Boulevard to 28th Street.
To sign up to participate or get more information, call Jamal Shabazz, 409-599-0155, or Sandra Tousant, 832-452-2956.
•••
Then on Juneteenth, the 39th annual Al Edwards Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the ballroom of the Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway in Galveston (this year’s event will be held inside).
Admission is free and open to the public. A free breakfast also will be provided.
For information, call Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
•••
The Galveston Juneteenth “Picnic at the Park” will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Wright Cuney Park at 718 41st St. in Galveston.
For information, call 409-599-0155 or 832-452-2956.
•••
The Jack Johnson Presidential Celebration Program will begin at noon Tuesday at Jack Johnson Park at Old Central at 2601 Ave. M in Galveston.
Admission is free and open to the public. For information, call Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
•••
If you like playing golf, then make sure you sign your team up for the city of Texas City’s annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Bayou Golf Course at 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City.
Registration is required. To sign up, contact Debra Taylor, dtaylor@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3002.
•••
And last, but not least, Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its annual historic march and inspirational program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 2015 Broadway in Galveston.
The march will begin at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday beginning on the steps of the old Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., in Galveston.
For information, email Sharon Gillins, sbgillins@gmail.com.
ABE PARTRIDGE
SET TO PERFROM
Singer/songwriter and folk artist Abe Partridge will perform with Harbors Over Highways at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe at 413 20th St. in Galveston.
Partridge, who recently released his second CD, “Cotton Fields and Blood For Days,” will be accompanied by Courtney Blackwell, a classically trained cellist, who has also toured with Dylan LeBlanc.
The cover charge is $10. For more information, call 409-762-9199 or visit oldquarteracousticcafe.com.
‘I’M NOT LYING’ TIX ON SALE
The Grand 1894 Opera House will kick off its summer season with Grand favorite Jaston Williams who will perform in his new production “I’m Not Lying!”
Showtimes will be at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 23 at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Tickets can be purchased at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC
Following in the footsteps of Downton Abbey, John Oliver and James Corden, the latest British sensation to come toward our neck of the woods is the Champions of Magic Tour.
The show, which features five world-class illusionists, can be seen at 7:30 p.m. June 28-30, 2 p.m. June 30, and at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. July 1 at The Hobby Center in Houston.
Tickets are available at www.thehobbycenter.org or www.ticketmaster.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.