Looking for an event the entire family can enjoy — especially your children? Well, you’re in luck this weekend.
The 24th annual Grand Kids Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the downtown Cultural Arts District between 20th and 23rd streets on Postoffice Street in Galveston.
Presented by the good folks over at The Grand 1894 Opera House, the celebration will include three outdoor stages, an indoor stage inside The Grand (featuring the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s performance of “Snow Queen”), a storytelling tent, a petting zoo, inflatables, various food/drink vendors, and 40 activity booths.
New this year is Grammy-winning blues artist, Mr. Blue Shoes — Michael Dyson. His highly engaging, multi-sensory live music experience combines blues music, oral history and life lessons, designed to inspire all ages about music and learning. Also this year you can find a wire sculptor providing a first-hand experience, enabling festivalgoers to create his or her own wire masterpiece. The Crescent Circus acrobatics team from New Orleans and Circus Chicken Dog from Austin also will be in attendance.
The best part about all of this is that it’s free! So, get out and enjoy the festival and get ready to have a great time.
For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or call 800-821-1894.
MELODRAMA IN DARRAGH PARK
The East End Historical District Association will present a free outdoor performance of the melodrama “Treachery at Cartilage Creek or ... Our Hero has a Bone To Pick,” by Tim Kelly, can be seen at 7 p.m. Friday at Darragh Park at 519 15th St. in Galveston.
The fifth annual event will feature local actors in the one-night-only two-act performance in the heart of the East End Historical District. Rebecca Walker, an East End resident, will direct the show.
Although the show is free, donations will be accepted at the gate. For information, email Ruth Finkelstein at leahone@aol.com.
TEXAS CITY AIRSHOW
The Texas City Airshow, orginally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed and now will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 11 at Holland Park at 7500 S. Humble Camp Road in Texas City.
The free show will feature model replicas of war airplanes. Concessions also will be available. Take your own lawn chairs. No alcohol allowed.
For information, visit www.tcrcc.com or call Harvey Cappel at 409-939-4271.
EVENING OF JAZZ
The College of the Mainland Jazz Band and the Texas City Independent School District Jazz Band will present its ninth annual Evening of Jazz concert at 6 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium of Texas City High School at 1431 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City.
The free concert will feature guest artist trombonist Aric Schneller, Texas City High School Soundsations Show Choir, Director Rico Hamilton, COM’s Duck & Cover A Capella, Director James Heffel, Blocker Middle School Jazz Band, Director Jose Chaidez, La Marque High School Jazz Ensemble, Director Daniel Quintana, Texas City High School Jazz Band, Director Matthew Raines, and the COM Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Sparky Koerner.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call Koerner at 409-938-8347.
APRIL IN PARIS
Let’s Dance will present its “April in Paris” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City.
Guests will get to dance on the floating hardwood floor to music by DJ Hal Gercek for only $8 per person.
All are welcome, and you can wear what you like. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
FESTIVAL KICK-OFF PARTY
The 2019 Lunar Rendezvous Festival Kick-off Party will be from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Atrium II of the Bayou Building on the campus of the University of Houston at Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
Guests will get to meet the new king and court members, and congratulate scholarship recipients.
Parking will be available in Parking Lot D. Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/events.php.
RAPTORS UNCORKED
Sunday is the deadline to get your tickets online to An Evening to Soar — Raptors Uncorked Rewired, which will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 13 at the Historic T. Jefferson League Building’s Topgallant Room at 2301 Strand St. in Galveston.
Tickets are $65 per person, and will include a three course buffet and wine.
To purchase your tickets, visit www.galvestonfeatherfest.com/event/raptors-uncorked-rewired or call 832-459-5533. After Sunday, tickets will be available at FeatherFest Headquarters at 2228 Broadway in Galveston.
PINK MARTINI SET TO PERFORM
The Pink Martini 11-member orchestra will bring its eclectic show to The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The show, which will be at 8 p.m. April 12, will feature the orchestra and its glitzy, colorful suits and dresses as they perform music genres such as pop, jazz, classical and world music.
The symphony orchestra has performed throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand and North and South America.
For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
