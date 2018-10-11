The 35th annual Greek Festival, benefitting the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, will be — rain or shine — from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1824 Ball St. in Galveston.
The festival will include authentic Greek foods, wines, beers and dancing, as well as live entertainment, gifts for purchase via vendors, and tours of the church.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, visit www.galvestongreekfestival.com or call 409-762-7591.
‘THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES’
The greatest of all Sherlock Holmes adventures, “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” will make its debut tonight at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The show, written by playwright Tim Kelly, and directed by Brandon Allen, can be seen at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 4.
For tickets and information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
1867 SETTLEMENT CELEBRATION
The 1867 Settlement’s eighth annual Historical Western Event will be from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bell Drive Historic District at 117 Bell Drive in Texas City.
Featuring live entertainment by a variety of artists playing zydeco, blues, hip-hop, and more, the event also will include tours of the museum from noon to 5 p.m. There also will be antique cars on display courtesy of Anthony Stokes and The Antique Car Club.
Admission is free.
For information, call Vera Bell Gary at 409-935-5219, or Charlesa Bell Gary at 409-939-1222.
HANGAR BASH
The Lone Star Flight Museum will have its 2018 Hangar Bash from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 11551 Aerospace Ave. in Houston.
The event, which is for ages 21 and older, will include barbecue, beer, music, an exclusive tour of the museum’s prestigious historic aircraft collection and more.
Tickets range in price from $25 to $75 per person. For tickets and information, visit www.lonestarflight.org.
BAYOU CITY MUSIC SERIES
The Bayou City Music Series’ free concerts continue this weekend with “Jazz in the Tre” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Emancipation Park at 3018 Emancipation Ave. in Houston.
The concert will feature performances by acclaimed jazz pianist and composer Jason Moran, who grew up in Houston’s Third Ward. Moran is the artistic director for jazz at the Kennedy Center in Washington, and he’s also a 2010 MacArthur Fellow.
The event also will include a market featuring local vendors, which will open at 6 p.m.
For information, visit www.emancipationparkconservancy.org.
AIDA CUEVAS SET TO PERFORM
Grammy Award-winning singer, Aida Cuevas, also known as “The Queen of Ranchera Music” will present a one-of-a-kind mariachi performance at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Cuevas will be paying tribute to her friend and mentor, Juan Gabriel, with songs from her 2018 Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Music Album.
For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
SEE HOW THEY RUN TOUR
The See How They Run Tour, featuring Paige Lewis and Adrian Bourgeois, will make a stop in our neck of the woods at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Old Quarter Acoustic Café at 413 20th St. in Galveston.
The duo will be performing songs off its latest EP “The Strength of Strings,” now out on Freeman Records.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased by visiting oldquarteracousticcafe.com or by calling 409-762-9199.
RAGTIME ORCHESTRA
SET TO PERFORM
The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bayou Theater at the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
Iconic American ragtime songs like “The Entertainer” and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” will be some of the featured tunes.
The orchestra, which was founded nine years ago, is named after a 1901 Joplin composition called “The Peacherine.”
For tickets, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater/events-tickets.
