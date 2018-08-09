The 47th annual Good Ole Days Festival and BBQ Cook-off, sponsored by the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, will kick off today at the Good Ole Days fairgrounds at 300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
Festival hours will be from 5 p.m. to midnight today and 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday.
Admission is $5 per day, or $8 for a weekend pass. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free.
The annual feel-good event will feature a barbecue cook-off (winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Saturday), beauty pageants for all ages, arts and crafts, food and beverage booths, and a raffle.
Live musical performances by In Your Face (9 p.m. to 11 p.m. today) and The Posse Band, whose lead singer, Bret Ennis, was recently inducted into the Texas County Music Hall of Fame, will perform at the same time Saturday.
For information, visit hitchcockchamber.com or call 409-986-9224.
BANDS ON THE SAND
Bands on the Sand at Moody Gardens will conclude its 2018 season today and Saturday at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
Sun Dog Weaver will perform tonight, and Hattrick will perform Saturday.
The concerts will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission is $15 per person and ages 3 and younger will be admitted for free.
To purchase tickets, visit moodygardens.org or call 800-582-4673.
ZACH TATE BAND
The Zach Tate Band will be back in our neck of the woods performing at 7 p.m. today at the Historic Galveston Pleasure Pier on 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston.
The band will be performing its hit “Galveston,” which can be heard on 89.5 FM and 90.1 FM.
Can’t make it today? Well, catch the band at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Nick’s Beach Bar at 3828 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
For tickets and information, visit www.ZachTate.com or call 281-881-5256.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
This week at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston, Paper Sparrow and Brightwire will be performing live.
Paper Sparrow will be performing songs from his “The Night Is So Bright,” 2017 CD release, as well as some of his most engaging songs combining deeply personal lyrics and haunting melodies from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today.
Then from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, the trio, Brightwire, a group of siblings from southeast Texas, will be performing its blend of folk, rock, classical and other music genres.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
FAMILY DAY EVENT
Looking for an event to do including the entire family?
Look no further than Family Day at The Ocean Star: Needle Through a Balloon event, which will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.. Saturday at 1900 Harborside Drive in Galveston.
Ages 18 and younger will be admitted for free with a paying chaperone (admission is $10 per person, or $8 for ages 55 and older and military).
Family Day at The Ocean Star is presented by Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig & Museum on the second Saturday of each month.
For information, call 409-766-7827.
MUSIC NITE ON THE STRAND
If you love reggae music, then make sure you dance your way down to Music Nite on The Strand, featuring Dem Roots, who will be performing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 2300 Strand St. in Galveston.
The free event is presented by Mitchell Historic Properties and The Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The Fab 5, and Bon Ton Mickey and the Zydeco Hot Steppers will close out Music Nite on The Strand on Sept. 8 and Oct. 3, respectively.
RECKLESS KELLY SET TO PERFORM
Make sure you get your tickets in advance for the fourth annual “An Evening With Reckless Kelly” with special guest Jake Worthington, which is set for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 25 at Haak Winery in Santa Fe.
The event, sponsored by #strongwhenweak, is an ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) benefit concert, which also will feature a silent auction, barbecue, wine and beer.
Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door, and includes admission and beer. Sponsorships are still available as well.
For information, visit facebook.com/strongwhenweak or call 409-739-9629.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.