With summer winding down — and with highly anticipated cooler weather on the horizon, there’s no better time than now to get fall planting tips and do-it-yourself home project ideas — all while celebrating the fall equinox at the Galveston Home & Garden Show.
The 31st annual event featuring plants, home improvement resources, seminars and more will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the spacious Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
Take a break from the heat and get ready to peruse around and see various vendors from contractors, green builders and landscaping companies, to cooking demos, as well as pet adoptions courtesy of the Galveston Island Humane Society.
Tickets, which will be available at the door, is $8 per person, $6 for seniors, and free for ages 4 and younger.
For exhibitor information and a floor plan, visit www.galvestonhomeandgarden.com.
FAMILY FREEDOM FESTIVAL
Searching for something to do this weekend that the whole family will enjoy?
Well, look no further than the second annual Family Freedom Festival set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston.
Sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 Auxiliary, the free event will feature food, music, games, a cake wheel and a grilling competition.
The annual street party will celebrate the 92nd birthday of the sixth oldest VFW post in Texas.
For information, email 880auxsecretary@gmail.com, or call the post, 409-763-2257.
‘FOOD FOR THOUGHT’
The Clear Creek Republican Women will have its second annual “Food for Thought” event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., in League City.
The fun-filled, all-you-can-eat evening, will feature some of the area’s favorite chefs with over 30 different dishes including appetizers, entrees and desserts.
Tickets are only $20 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased from any member, or by contacting Fay Picard, faypicard@gmail.com or 281-507-0928.
Get your tickets now, as no tickets will be sold at the door. Bon appetit.
LADIES GET READY
Tickets are going fast to the Houston Ultimate Women’s Expo set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, in Houston.
The star-studded, empowering event will feature keynote celebrity speakers Keke Palmer, Toya Wright, Mario Lopez, LeeAnne Locken, and legendary entertainer, MC Lyte.
Ladies will get beauty tips, including complimentary haircuts, makeovers, manicures, facials and more, do-it-herself workshops, cooking tips, discount shopping, and so much more.
Advance tickets are only $5 when purchased online at www.houstonwomensexpo.com.
GRAND HAPPENINGS
There’s a whole lot going on at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
Along with celebrating its 125th year, tickets are available for shows such as The Midtown Men’s 10th anniversary tour, which is set to show at 8 p.m. Sept. 28.
The Midtown Men’s breakout vocal sensation has been widely celebrated for their signature renditions of many of the world’s most popular and iconic songs from the 1960s.
To get your tickets to this show and others, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894. But hurry ... tickets are going fast.
