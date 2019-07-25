Longtime island favorite, Jaston Williams, will be back for his annual summer trip to The Grand 1894 Opera House with his latest production “Don’t Blame the Car!”
Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Williams’ latest offering will tell the stories of him learning how to drive from his parents, along with a story about the twirler who repeatedly injured herself — with her own baton, and a true account of why Williams doesn’t like potatoes. Want to know why? You have to go to the show to find out.
Single tickets are available at www.thegrand.com or by calling the box office at 800-821-1894.
HOUSTON CHILDREN’S CHORUS
Get ready to have “A Rootin’ Tootin’ Boot Scootin’ Salute to Texas” as the Houston Children’s Chorus, along with some talented Galveston County students and children from Taiwan, present its 26th annual Summer Music Funshop workshop summer pops concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
The show will feature fun choreography, beautiful children’s voices and a pit band.
If you can’t catch that show, the group also will sing at 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Church, 34th and Broadway streets in Galveston, and at 11 a.m. Sunday at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston.
The group is under the leadership of Stephen Roddy, and Stevie Rivers Rawlings will be the guest choreographer.
For tickets and information, visit www.houstonchildren.org or www.thegrand.com.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
Here’s hoping the nice weather continues, so that you can attend the live music offerings this weekend at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
First up will be country/blues/folk artist, Cheryl Cawood, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
Cawood is a sultry blend of Stevie Nicks and Bonnie Raitt and will release her first CD project soon.
Then during the same timeframe Saturday, Emma Bordelon will perform live. Bordelon is a local musician and worship leader at Galveston Central Church and writes a mixture of folk pop songs with honest lyrics. Her inaugural album can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and Google Play.
Both performances are free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5659.
CASINO FOR A CAUSE
The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its 10th annual Casino for a Cause event at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston.
Honoring the Gonzalez family, Sen. Larry Taylor will be the master of ceremonies, and The Line Up will provide the live music.
Tickets include cocktails, dinner, a presentation to the Gonzalez family, a live auction, gaming, a raffle and of course, a casino.
For tickets and information, visit www.rccgc.org/casinoforacause or call Katherine Hughes, 409-443-0521.
DANCE4theCURE BENEFIT FUNDRAISER
Let’s Dance will have its DANCE4theCURE ballroom dance cancer research benefit from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Aug. 3 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City.
MD Anderson’s Moon Shots Program will get 100 percent of the proceeds.
Admission is a minimum of $10 per person (cash or checks will be accepted; write checks out to MD Anderson).
Bill and Neva Schroder, cancer survivors and founders of Let’s Dance, are sponsoring the DANCE4theCURE in memory of family and friends lost to cancer, and in honor of friends enduring cancer treatments with the hope that researchers will find a cure. This benefit will raise funds and serve to raise awareness as well.
For more information, call 417-838-2204, and information on the program can be found at www.mdanderson.org/cancermoonshots.html.
GET YOUR TICKETS NOW
Tickets are now available for several upcoming events, and it’s probably best if you get yours now to the following events:
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s annual shrimp boil will be Aug. 23 at the Nessler Park Rotary Pavilion, 1700 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City.
Bag of Donuts and Nick and the Groove will perform, and of course, there will be tons of boiled shrimp with all the fixings for you to enjoy.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
•••
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its 11th annual Wine and Dine Gala at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City.
Music will be provided by The Pee Wee Bowen Band, and sponsorships are available too. They also are accepting donations of items for its silent auction.
If you’d like tickets, or need more information on how you can help, contact Betty Lessert, betty.lessert@milewisctr.org or 281-534-2043.
•••
And, for all you beer lovers out there, pencil in the 10th annual BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival on your calendar. Festivities will be during Labor Day weekend, which is Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
For tickets and information, visit www.brewmastersbeerfest.com.
•••
Last, but not least, the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival is set for Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 in downtown Galveston. For tickets and information on activities, visit www.galvestonislandshrimpfestival.com.
