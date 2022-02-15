Move over, pumpkin spice — another seasonal flavor has dethroned you. King cake flavor has made its way into everything from vodka to coffee.

Typically, “king cake” flavor is a combination of cinnamon and vanilla. It can be passably good, as it is in Baton Rouge-based Community Coffee’s king cake iteration, or surprisingly delicious, as in Zapp’s King Cake Puffs, which balance butter, sugar and spice in an airy, crunchy ball. Blue Bell’s king cake-flavored ice cream adds to the Mardi Gras mood by swirling cinnamon flecks and shreds of pastry into its vividly colored concoction.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

