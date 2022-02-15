A muffuletta king cake is a savory twist to the Mardi Gras tradition. No, that’s not sugar on top. Sesame seeds tinged with food coloring to bring out the traditional colors stand in for the traditional sweet topping.
One of the best of the savory king cakes takes the meat, cheese and olives of a New Orleans-style muffuletta and wraps them in dough, shaping the dough into the traditional ring of a king cake.
Move over, pumpkin spice — another seasonal flavor has dethroned you. King cake flavor has made its way into everything from vodka to coffee.
Typically, “king cake” flavor is a combination of cinnamon and vanilla. It can be passably good, as it is in Baton Rouge-based Community Coffee’s king cake iteration, or surprisingly delicious, as in Zapp’s King Cake Puffs, which balance butter, sugar and spice in an airy, crunchy ball. Blue Bell’s king cake-flavored ice cream adds to the Mardi Gras mood by swirling cinnamon flecks and shreds of pastry into its vividly colored concoction.
