Children from across Galveston and Harris counties, and beyond, have been practicing hard all week as a part of the Houston Children’s Chorus’ annual summer pops concert, which will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The nationally acclaimed Houston Children’s Chorus will present “Kids at the Movies,” which will feature songs from some of our favorite movies such as “The Sound of Music,” “The Wizard of Oz” and others.
Stephen Roddy will conduct, and Stevie Rivers Rawlings will choreograph.
The concert is a culmination of the weeklong day camp for Galveston children. This day camp has been presented on the island by the chorus for over 25 years. Also, joining the children of Galveston and the Houston Children’s Chorus will be 20 children from Taichung, Taiwan.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at www.houstonchildren.org or by calling 713-650-3800 (tickets will move fast, and only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door).
EVAN CARPENTER
SET TO PERFROM
Singer and songwriter, Evan Carpenter, will be the featured artist from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Carpenter, a native of New Braunfels, has been playing Texas country music for 15 years.
Then during the same timeframe Saturday, Mod Coffeehouse staple, Anitra Jay will be back with her smooth and silky vocals set to a sultry mix of soul, pop, jazz and gospel music.
Both live shows are free and open to the public.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
GOSPEL EXPLOSION MUSICAL
Earls Gospel Promotions will present its gospel explosion musical at 3:30 p.m. Saturay at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 Sixth St. N. in Texas City.
The Heavenly Tones, Soul Invaders, Jerusalem Gospelaires, Texas City Joyful Messengers, Voices of the Mainland, Larry Brown, Dave and the New Beginnings and more will be on program.
Tickets are $20 per person.
For tickets and information, call 409-682-1182, 409-996-7685 or 409-392-0590.
BENEFIT CONCERT
Celebrating its 150th anniversary, Congregation B’nai Israel will present “An Acoustic Evening with Matisyahu” at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Matisyahu will perform some of his Top 40 hits such as “King Without a Crown” and “One Day,” as well as entertaining the crowd with his blends of reggae, hip-hop, jazz and more.
Tickets for the benefit concert range in price from $38 to $74 (children’s tickets are $24), and can be purchased at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
SINGLE TICKETS ON SALE
Single tickets for the 2018-19 season at the Bayou Theater at the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The season, which will cover nearly all musical genres, features nationally and internationally recognized artists.
Performances by Mandy Harvey from “America’s Got Talent,” Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will present a special performance of gospel music, Alex Preston, a finalist on “American Idol,” and vocalist Graeme James, who’s on his first U.S. tour all the way from New Zealand, will be some of the featured acts.
To purchase season tickets, call 281-283-2065, email bayoutheater@uhcl.edu or visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater.
TEXAS TENORS
SET TO RETURN
Back by popular demand, The Texas Tenors are back!
The harmonious group featuring Marcus Collins, John Hagen, and J.C. Fisher, will present “Broadway & American Classics” at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4, at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The trio will present a unique blend of country, classical, Broadway and current pop music, along with a touch of cowboy charm and humor.
Single tickets are still available and can be purchased at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
