What Halloween season would be complete without a presentation of “The Phantom of the Opera?”
Well, if you’re a fan of the theatric performance, there will be a special presentation of the silent film with Rob Landes on the organ at 8 p.m. today at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The long-standing and popular Halloween tradition, sponsored by The Daily News, will feature Landes’ specially created and totally improvised musical score for the showing of Lon Chaney’s 1925 silent film masterpiece.
Tickets, which are only $20 per person, can be purchased at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
The Grand also will present the Doo Wop Project at 4 p.m. Sunday. Single tickets can be purchased at the above mentioned site and number.
And, if you’re too old to “trick or treat” on Halloween, go check out Tokyo’s Otonana Trio, who will be performing songs off its latest EP “Jump: The Remixes” at 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Devil and the Deep Brewery at 2425 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
For information, visit bit.ly/OtonanaTrioGalvestonHalloween or call 415-407-2045.
ISLAND OKTOBERFEST
The 37th annual Island Oktoberfest will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston.
The free German festival will feature live entertainment on three stages, German food and libations, a cake wheel, a variety of vendors, live auction, children’s activities, and more. And for the adults, there also we be two special beer and wine tasting events paired with a wide array of appetizers.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in German costume, but it’s not required. Oh, by the way, sorry, but you’ll have to keep your pets at home.
For information, visit www.galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
SQUARE DANCING
COMES TO ISLAND
The Houston Square and Round Dance Council will have its 70th annual Hoedown square dance event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday at the Moody Gardens Hotel & Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
The family oriented event is free for non-square dancers.
For information, visit www.squarethru.com or call Jerry or Linda Edwards at 713-202-8800.
VFW FALL FESTIVAL
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its fall festival from noon to 11 p.m. today and at 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
The festival will include a barbecue cook-off, karaoke (7 p.m. today), an auction (4 p.m. Saturday), raffle items and a cake wheel. For information, call 409-925-2525.
PIANO LOUNGE HAPPENINGS
This weekend at the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar at 1706 23rd St. in Galveston, Jahrel Pickens will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today; and Mike & Jayme will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Also at the piano bar will be the Island Idol singing competition from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, and Ladies Night with Laura Magers on the piano will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
For information, call 409-765-6165.
SHINYRIBS SET TO PERFROM
The eight-piece swamp-funk-soul band, Shinyribs, is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
A fixture of Austin’s live music scene, the band features frontman Kevin Russell, and is a “mashup” of musical styles from Stevie Wonder to Jerry Reed. To reserve tickets, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater.
BANJOS ON PARADE
The Texas City Kiwanis Club will present Banjos on Parade at 3 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium of Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City.
The band, which has performed at Astros and Rockets games, at Disney World, The Grand 1894 Opera House, and more, is composed of over 60 members, ages 7-17, and is directed by Buddy Griffin.
Tickets are $15 per person and will be available at the door. All proceeds will benefit the class of 2019 at Texas City High School. For information, visit www.tcisd.org.
‘THE WIZ’
“The Wiz,” which is based on the beloved “The Wizard of Oz,” by L. Frank Baum, can be seen at various times through Nov. 4 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts at 800 Bagby St. in Houston.
The hip retelling of the story of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion is choreographed by Byron Easley, and Darryl Ivey will serve as music director.
Salome B. Smith (Dorothy), Marva Hicks (The Wiz), Yvette Clark (Evilene, Glinda and Aunt Em), Simone Gundy (Addaperle), Paris Nix (Tin Man), and Allyson Kaye Daniel (Lion) rounds out the main characters of the production.
For tickets and information, visit tuts.com or call 713-558-8887.
LONE STAR RALLY
The Lone Star Rally is set to roar back into Galveston on Thursday through Nov. 4 at various venues and sections on the island.
Vince Neil, of Motley Crue, Bret Michaels and Count’s 77 will headline the four-day event.
The event not only will feature various musical performances, but custom bike, car and truck contests, vendors, a Miss Lone Star Rally Pageant and more.
To see the complete itinerary, visit www.LoneStarRally.com.
