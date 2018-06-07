Bands on the Sand, which is an annual summer tradition around these parts, kicks off tonight at Palm Beach at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
Performances will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 11 (no show on June 30).
The shows, which will feature local and regional R&B, rock, country and blues bands, also will conclude each night with a fireworks display over Offats Bayou overlooking the Moody Gardens pyramids.
The variety dance group, Rapture, will perform tonight, and Midlife Crisis will perform Saturday.
Admission is $15 per person (ages 3 and younger will be admitted for free).
For tickets, information, and a complete itinerary of future performers, visit moodygardens.org or call 800-582-4673.
CELEBRATE WORLD OCEANS DAY
If you love the ocean and want to have fun while celebrating it — then I have the perfect event just for you!
Artist Boat will have its annual World Oceans Day Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Stewart Beach Park at 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
The free festival (must pay for parking) will include family friendly activities such as a marine debris art contest, live roots-rock-reggae music by Th3rd Coast Roots, and interactive exhibits hosted by local, regional and state nature and scientific organizations.
For information, visit www.artistboat.org.
Moody Gardens also will celebrate World Oceans Day with a free screening of the documentary film “Chasing Coral” at 7 p.m. today in its MG 3D Theater inside the Visitor’s Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
A Q&A panel discussion, led by Jake Emmert, a safety officer at Moody Gardens, and Kelly Drinnen and Emma Hickerson from the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will be afterward.
And, at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the celebration will continue with a Penguin Yoga class, from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be free oceanic-themed activities for children in the Pompano Room inside the Aquarium Pyramid, and more activities are planned throughout the complex until 2 p.m.
For a complete itinerary of events at Moody Gardens, visit www.moodygardens.org/WorldOceansDay or call 800-582-4673.
LYDA PLUMMER SET TO PERFORM
Lyda Plummer, who placed second in the Best Female Vocalist of Galveston Island category in 2016, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Plummer, who sings and plays the guitar, has been writing songs and lyrics since the age of 9, and started her singing career at her sister’s wedding at the age of 12. She plays all across the state and even tried out for The Voice singing competition.
And at the same time on Saturday, Joe Premo, a mainstay at the live music performances, will be back with his guitar.
The performances are free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5659.
VOW RENEWAL CEREMONY
Each year, couples from near and far, participate in the vow renewal ceremony at Hotel Galvez.
This year’s event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday on the beautiful grounds of the hotel at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
More than 30 couples, including island natives, Al and Katherine Hocker, who have been married for 75 years, will be participating.
For information, visit www.hotelgalvez.com or call 409-765-7721.
MUSIC IN THE PARK
The inaugural Music in the Park event, sponsored by the Kempner Park Neighborhood Association, will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston.
The band, fourOnine, featuring Alan Baezner, will perform.
The free performance is open to the public and also will include free ice pops and cold drinks.
For information, call Thayer Evans at 409-739-5258.
