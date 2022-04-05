Easter pie is a traditional Italian Easter dish that is made with ham, prosciutto, salami, Italian sausage, spinach, cheeses and more. The pie, traditionally served cold, can be served warm and also served with marinara sauce.
Every holiday has its own food traditions, but few holidays have as widely divergent menus as Easter. For some, it’s an early brunch with a chaser of chocolate eggs. For others, it’s a full celebration of spring, replete with all the fresh ingredients that reach their peak in spring, like lamb, peas and strawberries. Of course, in Texas, Easter is another reason to barbecue, and brisket may show up even more often than Easter ham.
One traditional Italian Easter dish is called Easter pie, although it’s not actually a pie, and deserves to show up more often than just Easter. It’s also called pizza rustica, although it bears more resemblance to a quiche — if a quiche were piled four inches high with salami, prosciutto and cheeses — than a pizza.
