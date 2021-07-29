Mr. Mayor (Aiden Jones) and Mrs. Mayor (Ellie Kelso) are pictured with JoJo (Phillip Grasso) in the production “Seussical!,” which will make its debut Friday, July 30, 2021, at Island East-End Theatre in Galveston.
COURTESY
The Gary-Michael Dahl Band will perform live in a free concert Friday, July 30, 2021, at Bay Street Park in Texas City.
COURTESY
Industrial rock band The Hunger will perform Friday, July 30, 2021, at Lagoonfest Texas at Lago Mar in Texas City.
COURTESY
Texas Flood will be live in concert Saturday 2021, at Lagoonfest at Lago Mar in Texas City.
If you’re looking for a family friendly event the whole family can enjoy — and you love Dr. Seuss, to boot — I have the perfect night out for you.
The Students on Stage program at Island East-End Theatre is back, and students from all over the county have been preparing for its presentation of the full-length musical “Seussical!,” which will make its debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston.
