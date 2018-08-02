The Pee Wee Bowen Band, which is one of my favorite local bands, will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Associated Credit Union of Texas, 1095 League City Parkway, in League City.
The free event, sponsored by the credit union, is open to the entire community.
So, take your friends, family and folding chairs and get ready to enjoy an evening of live music across a variety of music genres.
For information on the band, visit www.PeeWeeBowenBand.com or call 281-476-3552.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
The featured acts this weekend at Mod Coffeehouse will be Salty Sounds and Love Punch at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Salty Sounds will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and will play some of your favorite songs from the country, rock and pop genres.
The folky and eclectic Love Punch band will play its acoustic sounds featuring a variety of music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
As always, admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
PIANO PERFORMANCES
If you’re in the mood for live music — via piano — make sure you mosey on down to 23rd Street Station Piano Bar at 1706 23rd St. in Galveston.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight, LU/X will perform, and from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Clay Howell will perform.
There also will be a Laff Town Comedy Show from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, and Ladies Night with Laura Magers on the piano from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
For information, call 409-443-5678.
‘LONESOME DOVE’
PRODUCER SET TO SPEAK
Bill Wittliff, the producer of “Lonesome Dove,” will be the featured speaker at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston.
Wittliff will be discussing with J.P. Bryan his life as a Texas storyteller, photographer and writer.
There also will be a reception afterward.
Admission is $10 for non-members and free for members. Since seating is limited, RSVP is highly recommended.
To RSVP, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-220-3209.
UNDER THE OAKS
The second annual Under the Oaks celebration, sponsored by Friendswood Independent School District, will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in front of the Friendswood Schools Museum at 208 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood.
The event will feature an evening of fellowship for students, parents, staff and community to hear from Superintendent Thad Roher and other staff about the upcoming school year. It’ll also include an opportunity to visit with the district family over kettle corn and lemonade.
For information, call Kelsey Purcell at 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
GOOD OLE DAYS
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce wants to remind you to put its 47th annual Good Ole Days Festival and BBQ Cook-off on your calendars!
The event will be Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 at the Good Ole Days fairgrounds at 300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
Check back next week for more information or visit www.hitchcockchamber.com or call 409-986-9224.
BOOTS & BBQ
Get your tickets for the second annual Boots & BBQ event, sponsored by the women’s auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Galveston County.
The fundraiser will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
This year’s event will honor Fred and Kim Raschke and will be chaired by Vivian Hernandez and Doreen Hughes.
Attendees will get to enjoy a Texas-sized menu of barbecue prepared by the Lighthouse Charity Team, and an evening of dancing to great country music. Can’t stay? Carryout dinners will be available, too.
Tickets are $25 per person. Sponsorships also are available.
For information, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/galvestoncounty, or contact Holly McDonald at Holly.McDonald@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-763-1691 ext. 75313.
