Who doesn’t love family drama and intrigue — with a twist?
That’s what you’ll get if you attend a showing of “Lost Girls,” by John Pollono, which will make its island debut at 8 p.m. Friday at Island East-End Theatre Co. at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston.
Performances also can be seen at 8 p.m. Saturday, Thursday, Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pollono’s comic-drama finds Maggie as she prepares to go to work as a clerk in an outlet store. Maggie shares her home in Manchester, New Hampshire, with her 16-year-old daughter, Erica, and her mother, Linda. As she leaves for work a few days before Christmas, she walks out into a snow storm to find her car missing. Her ex-husband and Erica’s father, Lou, a state trooper, arrives with his new “perfect” wife, Penny, to help Maggie with the reports. Having this complicated group of family dynamics in one place reaches a level of hysteria when they realize that Erica is the one who has taken the car and not gone to school that morning. It’s a simple premise that Pollono develops into a beautifully written piece exploring several relevant themes.
Ellen Dyer, Robin Schaefer, John Carraro, Julie Fontenot, Sophia Carraro, and Xavier Lehew make up the cast.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students and senior citizens.
For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
‘TOTALLY 80s’
If you’re longing for the “good old days,” when 80s music ruled the world — then you’ll have your chance this weekend!
The Houston Symphony, under the direction of Stuart Chafetz, will feature special guests Nicole Parker and Aaron Finley in its Pops Series program “Totally 80s” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Jones Halls for the Performing Arts at 615 Louisiana St. in Houston.
Parker is best-known as Elphaba in Broadway’s “Wicked,” and Finley, known for his roles in “Rock of Age” and “Kinky Boots,” will be performing chart-toppers from Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, George Michael and Billy Joel.
For tickets and information, visit www.houstonsymphony.org or call 713-224-7575.
THEY’RE BACK...
One of country music’s longest-running groups, The Oak Ridge Boys, will make its annual stop at Texas’ official opera house — The Grand 1894 Opera House — on Galveston Island.
The group, featuring Duane Allen, Richard Sterban, Joe Bonsall, and William Lee Golden, will be performing in concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Having performed together for more than 40 years, the group has produced more than 30 Top 10 hit songs, 12 gold records and combined sales totaling 41 million records.
For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
CONNECTIONS OF THE HEART GALA
It’s time to purchase your tickets for the Family Service Center of Galveston County’s annual Connections of the Heart Gala — “Fabulous Friday.” The gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in The Davidson Ballroom of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston.
This year’s event, celebrating 105 years of service, will honor Tino and Denise Gonzalez, who have dedicated their lives to supporting Galveston County and the health, hope, and healing of its residents.
The gala will also feature a silent auction, dinner, music, dancing, and more.
For tickets, which are $125 per person, and information, visit www.fsc-galveston.org or call Lindsay Lell at 409-762-8636, Ext. 1310.
