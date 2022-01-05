Penelope Cruz, left, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o and Diane Kruger star in the action film “The 355,” which will open in theaters Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, and will later stream on Peacock. Nearly every camera angle and every edit are all big, loud and overstaged. Kinberg might be good at organizing and getting great talent on a project, but he has no business shouting "Action."
The only reason a new release hits theaters in early January, is because the studio — Universal in this case — has lost all hope in the product and is dumping it among flashier awards contenders in a platform release. “The 355” is such a film. Sure, it has an all-star cast, two of which are likely best actress Oscar contenders for their work in 2021 — nominations are Feb. 8.
However, the "pedigree" behind this film — mainly its director — and the incorrect assumption the public want an all-female Bourne/Bond/"Mission: Impossible" is the real fallacy. The title refers to a secret female agent whose name is unknown, but that detail is about as irrelevant as this film will become a week after its release. What opens like a bad 1980’s Stallone film only gets worse as the story plays out.
