Greek sheet-pan chicken with feta and pepperoncini is a flavorful, easy weeknight meal from Rachael Ray’s “This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front.” Leftovers can be used for a Greek-style salad.
Rachael Ray uses hard cider in the braised pork shoulder dinner recipe.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Greek sheet-pan chicken with feta and pepperoncini is a flavorful, easy weeknight meal from Rachael Ray’s “This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front.” Leftovers can be used for a Greek-style salad.
Almost everyone had some setbacks and unexpected adjustments to face in 2020, but only the truly unfortunate faced more than cookbook author and culinary celebrity Rachael Ray.
After fleeing New York City in the early days of the COVID pandemic, she and her husband learned to do the jobs of their entire production staff, enabling Ray to host the only cooking show producing new content just when people were staying home and doing more cooking. Just as they mastered those logistical hurdles, however, her house burned down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.