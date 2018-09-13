If you missed the BrewMasters Beer Festival earlier this month in Galveston, well, here’s another one, which originally was set for this weekend, but has now been rescheduled to Oct. 6 on the Kemah Boardwalk.
The annual Craft Beer Festival, which will feature 24 breweries, live music, and other fun activities, will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 on the Main Event and Bradford plaza’s on the boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
There will be over 72 craft beers available to sip and sample, as well as Bratwurst samples and giveaways while supplies last. And then from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests can dance to the music from The Haywire Band, and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Mark May will perform his blend of southern rock and blues.
Tickets, which are for ages 21 and older, are $44.95 in advance, $49.95 at the gate, and $39.95 for Landry’s Select Club members and military (must show ID).
To purchase tickets and get more information, visit KemahBeerFest.com or call 281-535-8100.
FREE WALK-ON FRIDAYS
If you’ve never had an opportunity to visit the historic Pleasure Pier in Galveston, here’s your chance — for free!
Guests are invited to stroll along the pier from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28 at 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
Guests can walk around and enjoy the sights and sounds of the pier without paying an entrance fee. It is important to note just your entry is free; it does not include all-day riding passes, family passes, or single ride tickets — that’ll be on your own.
For more information, visit www.pleasurepier.com or call 409-766-4950.
BAYOU CITY MUSIC SERIES
The Bayou City Music Series, sponsored by the Kinder Foundation, features and honors the great jazz, blues and zydeco musicians in the Houston-Galveston area.
The fall series will kick off with “The Soundtrack of the Gulf” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park at 105 Sabine St. in Houston.
The free concert will feature zydeco accordionist C.J. Chenier, son of the “King of Zydeco” Clifton Chenier, as the headliner. And, opening up the concert will be vocalist Annika Chambers, an Iraq war veteran whose powerful voice blurs lines between jazz and blues, and Archie Bell, former lead singer of Archie Bell & The Drells.
For information, visit www.buffalobayou.org.
MOVIE NIGHT AT UHCL
If you didn’t get a chance to catch “The Incredibles 2” in the movie theaters, then make sure you gather the family up and attend Movie Night at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Student Services and Classroom Building Lecture Hall at the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
Admission is free to groups with any UCHL ID and $4 for all others. Free parking will be available in student lot D.
For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/campus-life/arts/film-speaker-series.
WINE & JAZZ FESTIVAL
Tickets are now available for the Martini Blu Wine and Jazz Festival set for Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. each day and the headliners will begin their performances at 6 p.m.
Alex Bugnon, Everette Harp, Theresa Grayson, Mark Dini and Kyle Turner will perform Sept. 22; and Johnathan Butler, Eric Darius, Paul Taylor and Stephen Richard will perform Sept. 23.
Tickets are $50 for both days; and VIP tickets for a party of 10 are $500.
For tickets and information, visit martiniblu1.com or call 832-965-5580.
PAWS GALA
If you haven’t gotten your tickets for the 18th annual PAWS Gala — you still have time.
The “Cruisin’ PAWribbean Style” themed event is set for Sept. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston, and will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m. featuring S.S. PAWS-themed vignettes designed for the Elite Pet Owners. Francisco “Paco” Vargas will be the special honoree at this year’s festivities.
All proceeds will benefit the Galveston Island Humane Society.
Saturday is the deadline to purchase your tickets, so make sure you visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919 to get yours today.
MUSEUM DAY AT
MOODY MANSION
Galveston’s 1895 Moody Mansion has been accepted to participate in Smithsonian Magazine’s national celebration of Museum Day by providing free admission to the public Sept. 22 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston.
This year’s theme is “Women Making History: Trailblazers in the arts, sciences, innovation and culture.”
There also will be a new exhibit based on the evolving roles of Mary Moody Northen entitled “Fashion Follows Function,” which will use photos and clothing from the mansion’s collection to illustrate how Northen’s wardrobe evolved as she grew from a shy and delicate debutante in 1911 to a nationally prominent business executive and philanthropist.
The event is free, but you must obtain a ticket, which is available online only at www.moodymansion.org.
