LEFT: Congratulating the winner of the 2018 Elite Pet Owner contest, Concetta Maceo Sims, center, are Gala co-chairs Cynthia McEldowney, left, and Michele Beckwith. The 19th annual PAWS Gala, “BONEHemian Rhapsody,” will be Sept. 28 at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
The entire cast of “Rumors” by Neil Simon, is pictured on stage at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse in Dickinson. The production debuts Friday and can be seen Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 6.
Courtesy
Two actors rehearse a scene in Neil Simon's "Rumors," which will debut Friday at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse in Dickinson.
Courtesy
LEFT: Congratulating the winner of the 2018 Elite Pet Owner contest, Concetta Maceo Sims, center, are Gala co-chairs Cynthia McEldowney, left, and Michele Beckwith. The 19th annual PAWS Gala, “BONEHemian Rhapsody,” will be Sept. 28 at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
Robyn Bushong/Courtesy
ABOVE: Friendswood High School Theatre students will present its original production “White Noise” through Sunday. The show explores issues facing their generation as they approach 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.