Hold up, wait a minute... the holiday season isn’t quite over with — yet.
The organizers over at Moody Mansion are hoping you take some time out this weekend to help them celebrate the 12th Night of Christmas with a free open house and holiday music at 6 p.m. Sunday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston.
The 12th Night of Christmas, which has also been called the Feast of the Epiphany, Three Kings Day, and the Adoration of the Magi, is the official end to the Christmas season.
Jan. 6 was the traditional day for taking down Christmas decorations, and Moody Mansion will follow that tradition. After 12th Night, the festive yuletide décor in place since Thanksgiving at the restored 1895 mansion will be removed and stored for next Christmas.
The free event will include refreshments and holiday music performed by the Galveston Heritage Chorale.
For additional information, call 409-762-7668 or visit www.moodymansion.org.
STAR PIANIST SET TO PERFORM
American piano star and conductor, Jeffrey Kahane, will be close to our neck of the woods as he performs this weekend with The Houston Symphony at the Jones Hall for the Performing Arts at 615 Louisiana St. in Houston.
The program of jazz-inspired works, capped by George Gershwin’s popular composition “Rhapsody in Blue,” can be seen at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Kahane is the 1983 Grand Prize Winner of the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition and former music director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.
For tickets and information, visit www.houstonsymphony.org or call 713-224-7575.
‘PUTTIN’ ON THE RITZ’
For those of you who like to dance, make sure you pencil in on your calendar Let’s Dance’s “It’s Time for Puttin’ on the Ritz” black and white ballroom dance, which will be from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City.
Attendees will get a chance to dance to tunes by DJ Neva, and there will also be a special presentation by The Whiperettes.
Admission is $8 per person. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
‘RUSSIAN CAPRICCIOS’
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra will start its 2019 season with a pops concert featuring “Russian Capriccios” at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The orchestra, led by director Trond Saeverud, will play all three Russian capriccios, as well as feature an opening performance by the Bay Area Youth Symphony.
For tickets, visit www.galvestonsymphony.org or call The Grand’s box office at 800-821-1894.
‘THE OTHER MOZART’
Kicking off the new year, and making its “grand” debut at The Grand 1894 Opera House will be the award-winning drama, “The Other Mozart,” at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The production, written by Sylvia Milo, tells the true, untold story of Nannerl Mozart, who was the sister of Amadeus. It showcases Nannerl as a prodigy keyboard virtuoso and composer, who performed throughout Europe with her bother to equal acclaim.
For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
DON’T FORGET ABOUT THIS
Last Friday I mentioned that Sarah Grace, a native of Friendswood and semifinalist on “The Voice,” will be performing this weekend in Galveston County.
The show, which will also feature her band, The Soul, as well as special guest Clay Melton, will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston.
Although premium tickets are sold out, general admission tickets, $15, are still available, as well as $60 VIP meet and greet tickets.
Tickets can be purchased at sarahgraceandthesoul.ticketleap.com.
