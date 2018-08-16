The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Shrimp Boil and Dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Nessler Park Rotary Pavilion at 1800 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City (in case of rain, it’ll be held inside the Nessler Center).
Young and old alike are invited to a night of fellowship — all while eating shrimp with all of the fixings!
More than 1,000 people are expected to be in attendance, so make sure you get your tickets, which are only $25 per person in advance or $30 per person at the door. And, don’t worry, if you’re taking the kiddos along, there also will be $5 hot dog meals available for them — if they don’t eat shrimp.
The Pee Wee Bowen Band and Thomas Dickerson will be providing the live music.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
JAHREL PICKENS SET TO PERFORM
Pianist Jahrel Pickens will be performing on the piano from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar at 1706 23rd St. in Galveston.
Then from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Ralph Elizondo will perform an “Elvis” show; and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, the finals of the Laff Town Comedy Show will take place. Five finalists will compete for a $500 first place prize.
Elizondo, born and raised in Houston, is an Elvis tribute artist who has dedicated his career to honoring “The King of Rock ‘N’ Roll.”
Admission is free for all of the events, but it’s strongly suggested you get there early if you want a good seat!
For information, call Tom Fiero at 713-816-4286.
FAMILY BEACH CHALLENGE
With the summer season winding down, and with school beginning already for some and others on Monday, make sure you grab the entire family for the city of Galveston’s Family Beach Challenge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Stewart Beach on the east end of Galveston (if you can’t make it Sunday, then try Sept. 16).
Participants will get to participate in an obstacle course, life-size versions of classic games, sack races and more!
The event is free for all and there even will be a chance to win the grand prize of a $500 gift card, as well as tickets to popular island events.
For information, visit www.galvestonchallenge.com or call 888-991-3776.
ROBERT EARL KEEN
The Grand 1894 Opera House will conclude its summer season with its presentation of An Evening with Robert Earl Keen at 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
A Texas singer and songwriter, Keen is known for his storytelling lyrics, which are featured in tunes such as “The Road Goes On Forever,” “Gringo Honeymoon” and “Merry Christmas From the Fam-O-Lee,” just to name a few.
Single tickets are still available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
