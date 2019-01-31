Although the major Mardi Gras events are scheduled for later in the month, there are a few Mardi Gras events kicking off this weekend in Galveston County.
First off will be the All Krewe’s Kickoff to Mardi Gras party at 7 p.m. Friday at Beerfoot Brewery at 2816 Ave. R1/2 in Galveston.
Attendees will get to witness the unveiling of the winning poster in the krewe’s decorating contest, as well as enjoy drinks, food, dancing and more. For information, email info@yagaspresents.com.
And, don’t forget about Da Krewe du Roux’s second annual Da Beach Ball Mardi Gras ball for charity at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston.
Tickets are still available, but very limited, so visit dabeachball.ezevent.com to secure your ticket.
All proceeds will go toward local nonprofits in Galveston County.
‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF’
The theater department of Friendswood High School will present “Fiddler on the Roof” in its Myrlene Kennedy Auditorium at 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood.
Performances can be seen at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9. There also will be two matinee shows at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 10.
The production, one of the most beloved musicals of all time, tells the story of the Russian-Jewish peasant Tevye, played by Will Clyburn, as he tries to balance tradition against the pressures of his changing world. Filled with laughter, tears, emotion, and hope, the show will feature memorable songs such as “Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Tradition,” and more.
Tickets are $15 per person. Groups tickets are available.
For information and tickets, call 281-482-3413, Ext. 6516, and leave a detailed message.
CD RELEASE SHOW AT OLD QUARTER
Juno award-winning singer/songwriter and blues man, Ray Bonneville, will have his CD release show at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Old Quarter Acoustic Café at 413 20th St. in Galveston.
The show will feature songs from his new CD “At King Electric.” Marina Rocks will be the opening act.
Bonneville, who has overcome a multitude of life struggles, is now a resident of Austin, and has performed in multiple tours across the U.S., Canada and Europe.
Tickets are $15 and reservations can be made by emailing amora528@gmail.com. For information, call 409-762-9199.
Also releasing its newest CD at 11 a.m. Friday will be local favorite, the Zach Tate Band, who will release its sixth CD “Angels & Outlaws” live on DJ Roark Smith’s “Wide Open Spaces” on KPFT 89.5 FM (90.1 FM in Houston) and at KPFT.org.
The band will play selected tracks and discuss the album, which features the haunting and heavy opening rock ballad “Outlaw,” inspired by the 2015 Twin Peaks shooting in Waco, and the album’s final song “Angel,” about losing a loved one.
Make sure you pick up your copy when the band performs at Marina Bar & Grill in Galveston (Feb. 9), Crazy Alan’s Swampshack and Monkey Bar in Kemah (Feb. 6, 20, 22), The Hitchcock Post (Feb. 16), and at Barge 295 in Seabrook (Feb. 17). Digital distribution also is available through iTunes and Spotify.
For more information about shows, CDs and more, visit www.ZachTate.com.
‘HEART OF THE DANCE’
Let’s Dance will be celebrating Valentine’s Day early with its “Heart of the Dance” ballroom event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City.
The dance will feature a showcase presented by Denis Kojinov and Jeanette Chevalier, who are accomplished dance instructors and competition dancers from DanceSport Club in Houston.
Admission is only $8 and all are invited.
For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
LET THE SUNSHINE IN
Critically acclaimed 14-year-old Emi Sunshine is set to brighten the Bayou Theater at the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
Sunshine, who has been performing since she was 9 across the country and also had a stint on “Little Gig Shots,” will be performing her unique bluegrass-Americana sound at 2 p.m. Sunday on stage at the theater.
Heavily influenced by Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton, Sunshine plays the ukulele, guitar and mandolin.
Tickets are $15 for ages 14 and older, $8 for UHCL students and ages 13-18, $3 for ages 5-12, and $1 for ages 5 and younger.
For tickets and information, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater/events-tickets or call 281-283-2065.
‘RED AND WHITE’ LUNCHEON
Tickets are now available for the Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s annual Red and White Luncheon 2019: An Afternoon in Paris, which will be an afternoon of love and romance celebrating African-American couples who’ve been married 50 years or more.
The event will be at noon Feb. 16 at the San Luis Hotel at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
The Rev. William L. Randall Jr. will be the guest speaker, and piano extraordinaire, John Cooks, will provide the entertainment.
This year’s honorees will be Lawrence and Mary Franklin, Herman Jr. and Madeline Mills, Royal C. and Rita Richardson, and Willie and Doll Sheppard, all of Galveston, and Philma and Patricia Lilly, of Friendswood.
Tickets are $35 per person and a table of 10 is $340 through Thursday. If you’d like to purchase an ad for the souvenir booklet, those monies are due Monday.
For more information, call Charina Allen-Beasley at 409-457-9907.
