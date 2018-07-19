The third annual Galveston Cajun Festival, sponsored by the G County Hope Foundation, will kick off today and conclude Sunday at Beach Central at 2102 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
The event, which is normally scheduled during Father’s Day weekend, was rescheduled because of inclement weather.
Festival hours will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Live music performances will be performed by The Pee Wee Bowen Band (6:30 p.m. today), Big E & The Lowdown (3 p.m. Saturday), Hamilton Loomis (8 p.m. Saturday) and Marcus Ardoin and Da Zydeco Legends (2 p.m. Sunday).
The festival also will feature a wide array of Cajun food vendors, children activities and other vendors selling various wares. The island’s trolley system also will pick up and drop off passengers directly at the festival. For routes and times, visit www.galvestontrolley.com.
Admission is $10 per person today and Saturday, and $6 per person Sunday (admission is free for ages 10 and younger). A portion of the proceeds will go toward the foundation’s annual Christmas toy drive in December. Attendees also can take your own lawn chairs and blankets (no outside food or beverages will be allowed).
For tickets and information, visit www.galvestoncajunfestival.com.
KIRK HALE SET TO PERFORM
If you’re wanting to enjoy a night out on the town in a relaxing atmosphere, here’s the perfect event for you!
Pianist Kirk Hale will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at 23rd Street Station at 1706 23rd St. in Galveston.
The venue is the island’s newest live entertainment piano bar, which also has an outside back patio and a full bar all set in a tropical paradise. There also will be guitar, violin, as well as comedy performances at the venue.
For information, call Tom Fiero at 713-816-4286 or 409-443-5678.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
Cheryl Bobbitt and Britney Doyal will be the featured acts this weekend at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Bobbitt, who will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, is a singer/songwriter based in Galveston County. She covers acoustic rock, country, blues and a little folk, along with her original music.
Doyal is an indie folk singer/songwriter and was named Best New Artist 2017 by Houston’s Support Local Music group. She’ll perform songs from her upcoming album “Ramblin’ Woman.”
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5659.
CASINO FOR A CAUSE
If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet for the Resource & Crisis Center’s annual Casino for a Cause, you still have time!
The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
The event’s soiree will honor The Moody Foundation and will include a live and silent auction, a seated dinner and live music by The Line Up.
For tickets and information, visit www.rccgc.org/casinoforacause, or contact Kim Dimmett, kdimmett@rccgc.org or 409-443-0521.
‘DIXIE’S TUPPERWARE PARTY’
“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” will make its “grand” return at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The popular production — for mature audiences only — showcases Dixie Longate as “America’s most famous Tupperware Lady” and is sure to have you enjoying a night of music and laughter in “The Official Opera House of the State of Texas.”
For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
GOSPEL EXPLOSION MUSICAL
Tickets are now available for a gospel explosion musical, sponsored by Earls Gospel Promotions, set for 3:30 p.m., July 28, at The Showboat Pavilion at 416 Sixth St. N. in Texas City.
The musical will feature The Heavenly Tones, The Soul Invaders, Jerusalem Gospelaires, Texas City Joyful Messengers, Voices of the Mainland, Larry Brown, Dave and The New Beginnings and more.
Tickets are $20 per person.
For tickets and information, call 409-682-1182, 409-996-7685 or 409-392-0590.
