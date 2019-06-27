Several student actors have been working really hard this summer at Island East-End Theatre Company in Galveston.
The students will get their chance to shine in their presentation of the beautiful musical “Big Fish” with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston.
“Big Fish” is based on the novel by Daniel Wallace, and the movie of the same moniker written by John August and directed by Tim Burton.
Directed by Jennifer Daugherty, the cast includes: Carson Campbell, Megan Maxwell, Tate Burchfield, Claire Borelle, Bella Ortiz-Elmore, Kennedy Whitehead, Jacob Hart, Austin Gabriel, Demetrious Calhoun, Colin Thomas, Morgan Glynn, Audrey Amon, Anna Engel, Inari Washington, Gia Jeck, Aidan Jones, Ellie Kelso, Ellie Doggett, Autumn Dolittle, Eli Jones, Isabelle Sierra, Lea Forge, Ava Ferrary, Lana Ferrary and Maggie Kelso.
Tickets are $10 per person (no lap children or children ages 2 and younger will be permitted).
For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
Singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, and author, Tommy Lewis, will perform live from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday on the patio at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
Lewis, who has worked with country legends such as Radney Foster, and folk powerhouse, Chad Elliott, will perform his latest single “Salt Water Wine,” and more.
Then at the same time Saturday, Lyda Plummer will return with her smooth vocals featuring “beachy” vibes.
Performances are free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, call 409-765-5659 or 409-692-6929.
BACK By POPULAR DEMAND
Tickets are still available for an encore performance by humorist Jeanne Robertson, who will present her Rocking Humor tour at 8 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
At 75 years old, Robertson continues to charm her audiences with humorous observations about life around her. She will share some of her most popular anecdotes such as “Don’t Go to Vegas Without a Baptist,” “Don’t Bungee Jump Naked” and “Don’t Send a Man to the Grocery Store.”
“We’re gonna have two shows full of laughter that’s for the whole family,” Robertson said. “You can bring your Mama, your teenagers and Paw-paw — we’re gonna have a ball.”
For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
CODY JOE HODGES SET TO PERFORM
Country music artist, Cody Joe Hodges, will be in concert on the Fourth of July on the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier as a part of its Texas Country Music Series.
The show will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
Hodges’ voice ranges from silky smooth to raspy seduction, and is compared to George Strait, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson — just to name a few.
For information and tickets, visit www.pleasurepier.com or call 855-789-7437.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY ... SORT OF
Moody Mansion is inviting all to its “Tribute Tree” exhibit, which features the famous Moody Mansion Christmas tree decked out in red, white and blue with American flags, stars, bulbs and twinkle lights — just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.
The self-guided audio tour of the 30,000-square-foot mansion will include recorded memories by members of the Moody family.
Moody Mansion is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2618 Broadway in Galveston.
For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call409-762-7668.
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
The Houston Symphony will close out its ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights with its Independence Day celebration — Star-Spangled Salute — at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive, in Houston.
The free and family friendly event will include patriotic tunes, a celebration of the Apollo 11 space mission and a fireworks display afterward.
Retired NASA employee Bill Davidson will join the celebration as the symphony’s special guest during the evening’s program. Houston native and vocalist, Chelsea Cymone, also will be featured on the program. The symphony will be under the direction of Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke.
Admission is free, but tickets are required for the covered seating area. Tickets will be available at the Miller Theatre box office the day of the performance between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Any remaining tickets are released one hour before the performance time.
For information, visit milleroutdoortheatre.com or houstonsymphony.org.
