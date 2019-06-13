Make sure you take the time to not only support a great cause, but enjoy some good barbecue all while supporting the Galveston Lifeguarding Association’s 22nd annual barbecue fundraiser, which will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at The Press Box at 24th and Postoffice streets in Galveston.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Park Board’s main office and other locations on island.
In addition to the great food on deck, Robert Krout will perform live music from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then DJ Joe Rios will keep the party going on the ones and twos. There also will be a silent auction.
For a list of locations where you can buy tickets and information, visit www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.org or call 409-763-4769.
JUNETEENTH EVENTS
With Juneteenth celebrations in full swing, here are a few celebrations you don’t want to miss:
The Dickinson Bay Area Unit No. 6280 branch of the NAACP will have its Juneteenth brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 2902 Ave. C in Dickinson.
Virgil Woods will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at www.naacpdba.com or at the door. For information, call Kimberley Yancy, 713-320-2899 or email naacpdba@gmail.com.
•••
The Green Book Lecture & Shoebox Luncheon, sponsored by the Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at Menard Hall at 3302 Ave. O in Galveston.
The event will be presented by Ruben and Toya Levi. RSVP is required, as seating is limited.
To RSVP or get more information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org, or call Jami Durham, 409-765-3453.
•••
The city of Texas City’s Juneteenth Committee will have its annual Juneteenth parade at 3 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at Stingaree Stadium and end at Rainbow Park at 800 Bay St. in Texas City.
Afterward, the Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration will take place where live zydeco with J. Paul & The Zydeco Nubreedz will perform at 7 p.m. For information, call 409-643-5990.
‘WE ARE MONSTERS’
If you like monsters, vampires and werewolves, I have the perfect event just for you.
Children, ages 6-16, who have been participating in the Fine Arts Academy Summer Camp at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse are inviting us all to its presentation of “We Are Monsters.”
Performances can be seen daily at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through June 21 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The 45-minute show, written by Denver Casado and Betina Hershey, is directed by Whitney Wyatt, who also is the lead teacher of the summer camp.
Tickets are only $5 per person and can be purchased at TicketLeap.com or by calling 281-337-7469. Group rates of 10 or more also are available, so gather up the entire family for a scary treat.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
Mod Coffeehouse will continue its free live music presentations this weekend at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Multi-instrumentalist, producer and prolific songwriter, Ryan Lester, will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and Paper Sparrow will be back at the same time Saturday.
As mentioned, performances are free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
ROCK THE DOCK
Each year the Kemah Boardwalk provides live musical entertainment for the masses at its free Rock the Dock concert series at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
This year is no different, as performances are from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15.
The concerts feature some of the best local and regional bands in the area performing a wide genre of music for all tastes.
Rounding out the month of June will be the Journey tribute band, Escape, on Thursday, and the Mo Jiles Band on June 27.
For a complete music lineup, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com. For information, call 877-285-3624.
TEXAS OUTLAW CHALLENGE
For those of you who love boats and the water, then make sure you get your tickets to the 12th annual Texas Outlaw Challenge set for Wednesday through June 23 on Galveston Bay in Kemah.
The festivities will begin with the Stampede Street Party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday where attendees will get to see a parade of million-dollar power boats, cars and more fill the streets.
The five-day high-performance packed event will feature over 250 performance boat teams, as well as live music and fireworks displays.
For information, visit www.TexasOutLawChallenge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.