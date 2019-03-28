The 81st annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo will kick off Friday at its fairgrounds at 10 Jack Brooks Road on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
The fair, of course, will feature all things related to livestock, youth exhibitors, live entertainment, family friendly events — and everyone’s favorite — the food!
The entertainment schedule will feature:
Friday — Genevieve Allen (8 p.m.) and Shooter Jennings (10:30 p.m.);
Saturday — Jon Stork (7:30 p.m.), Flatland Cavalry (9:30 p.m.) and Mike Ryan (11:30 p.m.);
Sunday (Fiesta Sunday) — Eddie Gonzalez, Hometown Boys, Ram Herrera & The Outlaw Band, Jay Perez & The Band, and David Lee Garza y Los Musicales;
Thursday — The Molly Ringwalds (8 p.m.);
April 5 — Drew Fish Band (8:30 p.m.) and Kevin Fowler (10:30 p.m.); and
April 6 — Kevin Anthony (8:30 p.m.) and ZZ-3 (10:30 p.m.).
Weekly passes are $60 (ages 13-61) and $30 (ages 62 and older and ages 6-12) through Tuesday.
For daily entry prices and information, visit http://galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
WOOFSTOCK 2019
If you’re a family that has a love of four-legged friends and the like, then I have the perfect event for you this weekend.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will present its annual Woofstock event, which is “A Festival of Peace, Love and Paws” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Boondoggle’s Pub and Chelsea Wine Bar at 4106 NASA Road 1 in El Lago.
The festival will include live music, vendors, a silent auction, photo booth, dog pools, popcorn, snow cones, a magician, a parade of Bay Area Pet Adoptions dogs, and so much more.
There also will be a Best Costume, Best Trick and Best Dog in Show contest.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.bayareapetadoptions.org or call 281-339-2086.
THE CIRCUS IS IN TOWN
Don’t forget about the Bayside Lions’ presentation of the Carson & Barnes Circus, which will be at the San Leon Spillway Park at 5437 FM 646 in Bacliff.
Showtimes will be at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $14 per person ages 13 and older (get one free ticket for child 12 and younger) and $6 for ages 12 and younger through Friday. Tickets on the day of performances will be $20 for ages 13 and older and $12 for ages 12 and younger.
So to get a discount on your tickets, call 281-410-9272 by the end of Friday.
MCDONALD’S HOUSTON CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL
Are you and the children going stir crazy? Well, here’s an event that not only the kiddos will enjoy, but the entire family.
The 31st annual McDonald’s Houston Children’s Festival will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Houston surrounding city hall — Tranquility Park and Sam Houston Park.
The festival will feature Anthony Gonzalez, who is the animated character “Miguel” in the Oscar winning Disney film “Coco,” as well as appearances by Ronald McDonald and friends, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Curious George, Princess Presto, and many more.
There also will be 14 Big Family Adventure Zones, a Circus Town, five stages of music and entertainment, and over 300 fun activities.
Online tickets are $12 and $14 at the gate.
To purchase tickets and get more information, visit www.houstonchildrensfestival.com.
CELTIC FESTIVAL
The inaugural Celtic Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday on the Kemah Boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
Live entertainment will begin at 2:30 p.m. each day.
Throughout the two-day festival, Celtic culture will be celebrated with bagpipes, beer, dancing, art, and a special performance by Celtica Pipes Rock. The Blaggards, violinist Hallie Reeves, the Tew Academy of Irish Dance, as well as other pipers and drummers also will be featured.
For a complete itinerary, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
‘JOURNEY TO PROMONTORY’
The Galveston Railroad Museum will welcome Richard Luckin, a noted rail historian, who will introduce his new documentary film “Journey to Promontory” at 6 p.m. Saturday at 2602 25th St. in Galveston.
The documentary will commemorate the 150th anniversary of America’s first transcontinental railroad. Luckin will introduce the film and field questions from the audience after the screening.
Attendance is free, but reservations are strongly encouraged.
To RSVP, email rsvp@galvestonrrmuseum.org. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
