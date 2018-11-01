The Lone Star Rally, which is normally the first weekend in November, features more than Harley’s and other sorts of two-wheelers in all their glory on Galveston Island.
With that being said, what kind of festival would be complete without the music?
This year’s rally will feature Bret Michaels and Count’s 77, who will headline the rally’s music line-up. All concerts, by the way, are free.
The largest four-day rally in the U.S. will also include vendors selling a plethora of items, food, the Miss Lone Star Rally Pageant, and more.
The rally will take place on The Strand from 20th to 24th streets, as well as along the seawall from 21st to 25th streets, and at Pier 21 and Harborside Drive.
The sixth annual Drive In Car Show, which will feature pre-1972 hot rods and muscle cars just to name a few, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Harbor House Hotel at Pier 21 and Harborside Drive.
For a complete itinerary, visit www.LoneStarRally.com.
And remember to look out for the bikes and be safe!
‘SEASATIONAL SALUTE TO SERVICE’
If you’re not a fan of Lone Star Rally, here’s an event for you and the entire family to enjoy.
The city of Kemah will have its SeaSational Salute to Service event Friday through Sunday on the Kemah Boardwalk.
There will be various events including military and first responders exhibits on display, live music, a 5K run, a parachute team demonstration by the All Veterans Parachute Team, a veterans yoga project, and a JROTC competition.
The event, in partnership with the Children of Fallen Soldiers Relief Fund, will begin with a bus procession to welcome over 35 families and over 100 children of fallen soldiers as they travel to Kemah from San Antonio at 3 p.m. Friday. Residents and guests are asked to take flags and line the streets to give the families a warm welcome.
For information, contact Brenda Miller-Fergerson at bmiller-fergerson@kemah-tx.com or 281-334-1611.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
Live music will still be happening at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston — even during Lone Star Rally weekend.
Christie Glaser will make a return to the island and will be performing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
If you can’t make it this weekend, Cheryl Bobbitt, and Jahrel Pickens, will be performing Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, respectively.
For information and a complete itinerary for the month, email lauren@modcoffeehouse.com or call 409-765-5659.
PATRIOTIC DANCE
Let’s Dance will have its third annual Patriotic Dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom of Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City.
Along with the dancing, the group also will recognize veterans in attendance for their service. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniform or any portion of it.
Admission is $8 per person at the door. For information, call Bill and Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
GABRIEL ROYAL SET TO PERFORM
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present Gabriel Royal: The Underground Cello Project at 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Royal, who is a highly-acclaimed, modern chamber pop music composer and performer, started out playing and singing in New York subways. His music is heavily influenced by Stevie Wonder, Burt Bacharach, John Legend, and more.
Tickets are still available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
LOOK WHO’S TURNING 15
If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet to the Artist Boat’s 15th anniversary party — you still have time!
The “A Whale of a Time” celebration will be Nov. 10 at The Trolley Station at 2021 Strand St. in Galveston.
Tickets are $85 for standing room only, or $115 for a seated gourmet dinner. Tickets can be purchased at its headquarters at 2627 Ave. O, or by visiting www.artistboat.org/float-the-boat or by calling 409-770-0722.
Performer schedule for Friday:
Budweiser Stage, Saengerfest Park at 2300 Strand St.
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Disparrows
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Jeremy Lynn Woodall
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Zach Tate
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Miss Intent
8 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Bobby Friss
10:30 p.m. to midnight — Hairball
•••
Beach Central at 2102 Seawall Blvd.
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Jamie Richards
2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Cold Hard Cash
4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. — ZZ-3
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Highway to Hell
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Bret Michaels
For a complete list of musical performances for Saturday and Sunday, visit www.LoneStarRally.com.
