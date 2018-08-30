The ninth annual BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival is back — just in time for Labor Day weekend.
The three-day festival kicks off at 7 p.m. today with the Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting event at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
Then, on Saturday, if you love craft beers, you’ll have a chance to taste beer from 65-plus breweries across America and the Lone Star State such as local breweries Galveston Island Brewing, 8th Wonder, Karbach, Buffalo Bayou, Playtpus, Great Heights, 11 Below, Back Pew, Saint Arnold and Fetching Lab.
There will be plenty of beer, foam-filled events, food and more to enjoy, as well as opportunities for VIP experiences in the BrewHaHa VIP Premium Lounge. The VIP Zone opens at 2 p.m. Saturday with the grand tasting starting at 3 p.m.
Tickets range in price from $25 to $85 per person.
For a complete schedule and information, visit www.brewmastersbeerfest.com.
ALL HAIL THE QUEEN
R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me...
OK ... for those of you who grew up listening to the Queen of Soul — Aretha Franklin — here’s an opportunity for you to pay homage to her life as a group of locals will be honoring her life and legacy from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at 1213 31st St. in Galveston.
According to several island residents — who were there — in 1957, Franklin’s father, the Rev. C. L. Franklin was invited to preach a revival at one of the local churches. Aretha accompanied her father to Galveston, and attendees were able to meet the young music icon before her “prime.”
The event is free, and Franklin’s music will be included.
Attendees are encouraged to take their own chairs and water.
For information, email Dolores Williams at itipac1dj@hotmail.com.
TOMMY LEWIS SET TO PERFORM
Tommy Lewis, a nationally touring singer/songwriter, guitarist, producer and author will be the featured performer from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Lewis, who will be performing his latest single “Salt Water Wine,” as well as other favorites, also has performed with Radney Foster, Chad Elliott, Rob Ellen and several others.
Then from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, indie folk singer/songwriter Britney Doyal will perform songs from her upcoming album “Ramblin’ Woman.”
Admission is free for both shows.
For information, visit www.tommylewis.net or call 409-765-5659.
FLOAT FIESTA
The local floating bar, Barge 295, will have its inaugural Float Fiesta Sunday and Monday at 2613 1/2 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and will include live music from the Turning Point Band (8 p.m. to midnight Sunday), float giveaways, paddleboard races, drink and craft beer specials, as well as prizes for the wildest floats.
For information, visit barge295.com or call 281-549-7603.
LABOR DAY CAR SHOW
If you like cars, then make sure you attend DeMontrond’s inaugural car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 3220 Interstate 45 in Texas City.
The free event will include food, drinks and live music by The KGBGees.
If you’d like to enter the contest, which is free as well, call 832-430-1744.
Cash prizes will be awarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.