If you’ve never been to the Big Ass Crawfish Bash, then you’re in for a crawfish lovers dream.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Gulf Greyhound Park at 1000 FM 2004 in La Marque.
Along with the more than 70,000 pounds of crawfish and all the trimmings, will be live musical entertainment by Curtis Poullard, Shapeshifters, Jamey St. Pierre & The Honey Creepers, and headliner Bag of Donuts.
Tickets are $25 through Friday for ages 11 and older, or $35 at the gate. Ages 10 and younger can enter event for free.
For tickets and information, visit www.bigasscrawfishbash.com or visit its Facebook page.
‘STRINGS SERENADE’
Mercury: The Orchestra Redefined will pair two emotionally resonant, sweet-sounding works — Tchaikovsky’s homage to his idol Mozart and Edward Elgar’s sentimental early compositions — in a concert titled “Strings Serenade” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Bayou Theater at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
The concert will be led by Jonathan Godfrey, Mercury concertmaster.
For information and tickets, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater/events-tickets.
SCOTT BIRAM SET TO PERFORM
Texas blues man, Scott H. Biram will be performing his blend of outlaw country punk music from his latest CD “The Bad Testament” at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Old Quarter Acoustic Café at 413 20th St. in Galveston.
Mike Stinson also will be performing.
Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at oldquarteracousticcafe.com. For information, call 409-762-9199.
‘JUNGALBOOK’ DEBUTS THURSDAY
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present “Jungalbook,” by Edward Mast at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and at 2:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. April 26 and April 27 in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
The free performances will feature company members Eva Arita, Daniel Bourque, Eddie Cobbs, Alyssa Gudz, Jade Killebrew, Daniel Maxey, Melina Moore, Andrea Parson, Eric Scales, and Wrath Sorrell.
Doors will open 30 minutes before curtain, and the show will last about two hours with one 15-minute intermission.
For information, contact Liz Lacy at llacy@gc.edu or 409-944-1398.
WINE & ROSES GALA
Make sure you get your tickets for the 16th annual Wine & Roses — Taste of the Town Gala, which will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 26 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 4132 27th St. in Dickinson.
Sponsored by the Dickinson Historical Society, this years event will feature live music by Mickey Hobbs, food from local eateries, wine, and a silent and live auction.
Advanced tickets are $25 for members, $30 for all others, and $40 at the door. A reserved table of eight will be $250.
For tickets and information, call 281-534-4367 or email dhs@ci.dickinson.tx.us.
ISLAND WINE FESTIVAL
The Galveston Island Wine Festival is set for April 26 and April 27 at various locations across the island.
Tickets are available for purchase and range from $36 to $169 per person.
Highlights include The Premium Wine Tasting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 26 at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets; The Champagne 5K Fun Run from 10 a.m. to noon April 27 along the seawall; The Grand Tasting from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 at Saengerfest Park; and a post event, champagne brunch April 28 at Hotel Galvez.
For a complete listing of events and tickets, visit www.galvestonislandwinefestival.com. For information, email info@yagaspresents.com or call 409-770-0999.
