The 1970s musical comedy “Disaster!” will play homage to classic disaster films straight from Broadway beginning Friday at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson.
Featuring songs of the 70s, earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos, the show, written by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, will be directed by Christopher Lowe.
Performances can be seen at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 4.
The musical is set in 1979 and New York’s A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Brandon Allen, Phillip Graschel, and Keith Herrmann portray three young guys who are looking for ladies. They lead the talented cast, which includes a nightclub singer (Sarah Hames), a disaster expert (Herrmann), and a nun with a gambling addiction (Amanda Mutz).
Others in the cast are Jordan Emmitte, a youngster busting with lots of energy and talent, and Kayla Skinner, Brandi Kiekel, Daniel Bonett, Kathlen Holder, and Edward Waddell.
Ensemble singers and dancers include Michael Grygier, Troy Nordyke, John Gregory, Kendall Dixon, Nori Head, and Melva Balderas.
Tickets are available through TicketLeap or by calling 281-337-7469. For more information, visit www.harbourtheater.com.
‘EXCHANGE RATE’ OPENS SATURDAY
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Exchange Rate,” which will open Saturday and remain on view through Oct. 6 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston.
The exhibition incorporates currency in their work as material and subject matter, and features the work of Corey Ackelmire, The Art Guys, Mike Beradino, Rene Cruz, Kevin Curry, Kathy Hall, Mary Jeys, Deborah Mersky, Virginia Lee Montgomery, Ken Little, Phillip Pyle II, Anthony Thompson Shumate, and Dan Tague.
There will be an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, during ArtWalk, at the center.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org or call 409-877-7666.
FREE MOVIE SCREENING
The Student Government Association at College of the Mainland will present a free screening of the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us” at 6 p.m. Monday in its conference center, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City.
The movie, which has been debated and discussed around the world, was directed by Ava Duvernay and tells the story of the Central Park Five in their perspectives.
Afterward, there will be a brief panel discussion. For information, visit www.com.edu/sga.
SINGLE TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE
During the 2019-20 season, the University of Houston-Clear Lake Bayou Theater will present 25 performances, which will include a mix of classical, blues, bluegrass and rock concerts, as well as one of Shakespeare’s most recognized plays, “The Tempest.”
Tickets and subscription packages are now available and shows will be presented at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
For tickets and information, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayoutheater or call 281-283-3024.
LIVE MUSIC OFFERINGS
For those of you who love live music performances, here’s a few free performances for you to enjoy:
First up will be Cook and Rose from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
The acoustic duo will play original music rooted in folk and blues. So, if you like a mixture of cornbread, tacos, and broken-down circus wagons, this is a show you can’t miss. For information, call 409-765-5659.
Then on Saturday at the same time/place, check out Emily Cole, who will present her alternative/pop style all while throwing in some oldies by Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and one of my favorites, Bill Withers.
And, over on the Kemah Boardwalk, Tucker Beathard will be the featured performer in its Kickin’ It Country concert series at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 215 Kipp Ave.
For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
FICTION FEST
The Women of Color Book Club will have its annual Fiction Fest at 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City.
Best-selling author, Ashley Antoinette, who also is an executive producer at Warner Bros. and was named as an honoree for “Ebony” magazine’s Power 100, will be the featured guest.
Tickets are $25 per person, and include food, fun, and vendors. July 20 is the deadline to purchase tickets.
If you’d like to purchase tickets or get more information, call Joyce Bell, 409-256-1792, Carolyn May, 409-939-4646, or Shawna Archie, 832-221-0156.
