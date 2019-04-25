The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will present a new twist to Neil Simon’s popular comedy “The Odd Couple,” which debuts at 8 p.m. Friday at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The twist is that this production, which was first seen on Broadway starring Sally Struthers and Rita Moreno, features mismatched roommates who are female. Julie Owen and Judy Ahlhorn will portray Olive Madison and Florence Unger, respectively.
The show will be directed by Curmira Bill, who will be making her debut as a director. Rounding out the cast is Teresa McLemore, Meg Sheridan, Susan Hamel, Jennifer McLaughlin, Troy Nordyke, and Alessandro Baldan.
Shows can be seen at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through May 12.
For tickets and information, visit www.harbourtheater.com, ticketleap.com, or call 281-337-7469.
•••
Also at the playhouse this weekend, will be a presentation of the children’s musical “Musicville” by the youth in its Fine Arts Academy at 3 p.m. Saturday and May 4.
“Musicville” takes its audience on an adventure with Maiden Melody (played by Lily Berger) and Radical Rhythm (Karlee Chapman) as they attempt to save their town from the Sorcerer of Silence (Alissa Alvarado).
Student performers Juli Hall, Alexia Garza, Isaac Alvarado, Aria Alvarado, Reagan Brow, Logan Walker, Johanna Nolder, Lois Toups, Andrew Cochran, Cecelia Rollo, Emmanuel Guerra, Diego Reyes, Jordan Emmitte, Kadyn Greenwood, Mia McCartney, Layla Martinez, Colbi Coffee, Lexie Martinez, Lilly Harsen, Zachary Cochran, Ava Jackson, and Izzy Schumaat round out the talented cast.
Tickets will be $5 each and will be available on Ticketleap or at the box office before each show.
BON TEMPS ROULER CAJUN THROWDOWN
The Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown will be from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Tin Cups Caddyshack at 9020 Stewart Road in Galveston.
The family friendly event will include Cajun music, a cook-off, food, fun, carnival and a wide variety of vendors for shopping.
The musical lineup will feature Frank Foster and Wayne Toups. Other musical performances will be by Jamie Bergeron, Travis Matte, Richard LeBouef, Alex Trouchet, Curtis Poullard, Tommy Kib, and Jason Cassidy.
For information, visit www.btrcajunthrowdown.com.
GRAMMY-AWARD WINNERS SET TO PERFORM
Grammy-Award winning Tejano band, Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs are set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Bayou Theater of the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
The group will be playing its unique blend of music with elements of jazz, rock and roll, German-influenced waltzes and polka.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students, and can be purchased at www.uhcl.edu/bayoutheater/events-tickets.
HOT ROD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL
The seventh annual Lone Star Deluxe Hot Rod and Music Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on 6th Street in downtown Texas City.
The family event is free, and will have crawfish, a beer garden, bands, hot rod cars, and more.
For information, call Sam Navarro at 832-618-0447.
OLEANDER GARDEN FESTIVAL
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Garden Festival and Garden Oleander Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston.
The free festival will feature live music by the Galveston Ukulele Society and Black Drum Magic, a silent auction, raffle, oleander and plumeria sales, and garden and food related vendors.
For information, email lmiller4511@att.net.
MODEL TRAIN SHOW
The 13th annual Model Train Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Galveston Railroad Museum at 2602 25th St. in Galveston.
The show will feature model train layouts from train clubs around Texas, as well as vendors selling model trains and train supplies.
Admission is $12 for ages 13 and older. Ages 12 and younger will be admitted for free.
For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
SAN LEON OYSTER FESTIVAL
Country music legend Mickey Gilley will headline the third annual San Leon Oyster Festival from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Pier 6 Seafood at 113 Sixth St. in San Leon.
Gilley will perform at 7 p.m. Also performing will be Fast Eddie at 2 p.m., Big Jordan at 3 p.m., Jarrod Sterrett and The Hired Guns at 4:30 p.m., and Coleton Black at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person, and include all you can eat raw, grilled and fried oysters, while supplies last. Admission also includes vendors, a Kid’s Zone, oyster cook-off and eating contest, golf cart contest, and more.
VIP tickets also are available at $50 per person, and include reserved seating at VIP tables.
Tickets can be purchased at sanleonoysterfest.com. For information, call 281-413-3914.
