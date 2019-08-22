Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.