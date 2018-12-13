The Grand 1894 Opera House will present “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Right before the production, The Grand’s long-time annual tradition (sold out, sorry y’all) “The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea” will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for the show range in price from $25 to $50.
For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
•••
‘THE NUTCRACKER’
The Kennedy Dance Theatre will present its annual holiday production of “The Nutcracker” at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Bayou Theater at the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
Directed by internationally-acclaimed choreographer, Milena Leben, the holiday tradition also will host Clara’s Closet featuring a wide variety of vendors to help you pick out that last minute Christmas gift.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door (group rates also are available).
For tickets and information, visit www.KennedyDance.com or call 281-480-8441.
•••
‘I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS’
Nassau Bay Baptist Church will present “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 18131 Nassau Bay Drive in Houston.
The free performances will feature a Broadway style musical set in late 1941 before the brink of World War II, and include musical sounds of the 1940s along with reenactments of classic radio broadcasts.
The church also is inviting the community to its Christmas Eve Vespers service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
For information, visit www.nbbchurch.org or call 281-333-3844.
HOLIDAY CONCERTS
The Galveston College Community Chorale will present its “December Magic” holiday concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston.
The free concert, under the direction of Michael Gilbert, with accompaniment by Ron Wyatt, will feature traditional carols, including “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” accompanied by a brass choir.
For information, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
•••
The Galveston Heritage Choir and the Galveston Community Band also will perform in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at the corner of 14th and Broadway streets in Galveston.
The free holiday performance is open to the public. For information, email Jack Sheaffer at jacksheaffer@sbcglobal.net.
RIDERS IN THE SKY
The Grammy-winning western quartet, Riders in the Sky, are set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bayou Theater at the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
The group featuring Doug Green, Fred LaBour, Bill Collins and Joey Miskulin, will perform its hilarious blend of cowboy comedy and “in-tune singing.”
Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students.
For tickets and information, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater/events-tickets.
FREE MAGIC SHOW
Grab the entire family and get ready to enjoy El Mina Shrine Center’s annual free Santa’s Wonderful World of Magic show at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
The show will feature the world-famous Mataguirov Family’s quick change act from the Moscow Circus with Yarov Mataguirov on Rolla Bolla, magical illusions and comedy with cortortionist Sayana Suarez, raffles and Christmas gifts from Santa Claus himself.
For information, call 409-740-4345.
CIRQUE JOYEUX
If you’ve never had an opportunity to attend Cirque Joyeux at Moody Gardens, then make sure you pencil it on your calendar now.
This year’s “all new” family-friendly holiday event featuring award-winning performers from all over the world — and a holiday buffet before each show — can be seen Dec. 21 through Jan. 4 (excluding Dec. 26) at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
Each night the dinner buffet will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the cirque performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the dinner and show range in price from $59 to $109 for ages 13 and older, and $39 to $109 for ages 3-12. Infants are free (with the exception of specific premium seats).
Tickets for matinee shows, which will be at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, and 4 p.m. Dec. 31 (no dinner, but will include entrance to Festival of Lights), range in price from $29 to $49 for ages 13 and older, and $19 to $49 for ages 3-12.
All tickets will be charged a $4 processing fee.
For tickets, discounts and information, visit https://moodychristmasshow.com or call 409-683-4519.
