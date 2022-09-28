Netflix has its first fall movie season blunder on its hands. The controversial and fictionalized account of bombshell Marilyn Monroe is worlds apart from the 2011 “My Week with Marilyn,” which earned Michelle Williams an Oscar nomination.

Director Andrew Dominik has a particular style of making films that worked well on his eerie western “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” but not so much for this film. Dominik describes “Blonde” as “an avalanche of images and events” that leans further into “Terrence Malick territory” than general audiences will care to see. Despite its lengthy run time, the NC-17 rating is doing more advertising for the film than anything else. It’s the first film to receive this restrictive rating in over a decade.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription