Xavier Samuel, Ana de Armas and Evan Williams star in “Blonde.” Despite its lengthy run time, the NC-17 rating is doing more advertising for the film than anything else. It’s the first film to receive this restrictive rating in over a decade.
Ana de Armas stars in “Blonde,” which released on Netflix on Wednesday. She gives it her all in this film: mannerisms, crying on command, nailing the specific voice patterns, while the director is doing everything he can to distract from her work.
Matt Kennedy/Netflix
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” The only element of the film worth watching is de Armas’ performance.
NETLFIX/
Courtesy
Netflix has its first fall movie season blunder on its hands. The controversial and fictionalized account of bombshell Marilyn Monroe is worlds apart from the 2011 “My Week with Marilyn,” which earned Michelle Williams an Oscar nomination.
Director Andrew Dominik has a particular style of making films that worked well on his eerie western “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” but not so much for this film. Dominik describes “Blonde” as “an avalanche of images and events” that leans further into “Terrence Malick territory” than general audiences will care to see. Despite its lengthy run time, the NC-17 rating is doing more advertising for the film than anything else. It’s the first film to receive this restrictive rating in over a decade.
