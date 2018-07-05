Opening up its 16th season, the Island East-End Theatre Co. will present the musical comedy “9 to 5 — The Musical” today at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston.
Featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and the book by Patricia Resnick, the production will be directed by Kim Mytelka and include choreography by Jennifer Daugherty.
Based on the 1980 hit musical of the same name, the cast will include Manny Berry, Calvin Brown, Terri Burchfield, Brandon Del Castillo, Hayley Dougherty, Kelsey Perkins, Robin Schaefer, Shonee Singer, Ryan Van Dewalli, Whitney Williams and Kyle Wright.
Showtimes will be at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Aug. 4; with two matinee shows at 2:30 p.m. July 15 and July 22.
Tickets for tonight’s show are $60 per person, which includes delicious treats donated by popular island restaurants. For all future shows, tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors.
For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
LIVE MUSIC ON THE PATIO
Here’s hoping the rain holds off this weekend as acoustic duo Zoe & Jenna, are set to perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today on the patio at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The Houston-based duo has been playing in bands together for over five years and offer a wide range of songs, including fresh takes on classics and today’s biggest hits.
Then from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jim Presley will sing and play traditional old school country blues, Cherokee music and his version of alternative/native music.
The free performances will be accepting donations. For information, call 409-765-5659.
‘AN EVENING WITH
BILL ENGVALL’
As a part of its summer season festivities, The Grand 1894 Opera House will present “An Evening with Bill Engvall” at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Engvall, who last performed at The Grand in 2006, was born in Galveston in the middle of a hurricane and has played with the likes of Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy.
So, if you feel like laughing this weekend, make sure you get your tickets, which are still available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
‘WHERE IS MY BOAZ?’
The gospel stage play, “Where Is My Boaz?” will make its debut at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., in Houston.
Presented by TBR Drama Ministry and written and directed by Tonia Richardson, the play will feature Jeffry Saenz, Ashley Perkins and Sherell Richardson. Josh Jones will be the executive producer.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
For tickets and information, visit www.tbrdramaministry.com or call 337-353-1394.
MOVIE NITE ON THE STRAND
One of my favorite movies of all time, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” will be the featured movie of the day at Mitchell Historic Properties’ popular Movie Night on The Strand event Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston.
The movie begins at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free. Take your own blankets and chairs and enjoy Christmas in July!
Movie Nite on The Strand occurs on the first Saturday of each month through October.
LIVE MUSIC AT OLD QUARTER
Jaimee Harris, Christina Cavazos, Lindsay Foote, and Nathan Evans Fox will all perform as a part of the Harris Goes West Tour Saturday at the Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe at 413 20th St. in Galveston.
Harris, who has been called the next queen of Americana-Folk music, will sing songs from her latest CD. Cavazos, an Austin-based singer/songwriter, will perform songs off her third EP “Mile Marker,” which was released in May.
The show kicks off at 8 p.m. and admission is $10 per person.
For tickets and information, visit oldquarteracousticcafe.com or call 409-762-9199.
KICKIN’ IT COUNTRY
Country musician Russell Dickerson will be the featured performer at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kemah Boardwalk’s Kickin’ It Country concert series. Admission is free.
Dickerson will perform his No. 1 hit “Yours,” along with other top songs from his new album.
For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
‘CRY BABy’ DEBUTS AT COM
The stage play, “Cry Baby,” will make its debut at 8 p.m. Thursday at the College of the Mainland Theatre, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City.
Presented by the COM Theatre, the show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays Thursday through July 29.
For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.
