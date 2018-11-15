If you’ve always wanted to visit the North and South poles and encounter polar bears, penguins, reindeer and more — look no further than Moody Gardens’ chilly ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole winter wonderland delight!
At 9 degrees — and in its fifth year — the holiday attraction sculpted from two million pounds of ice will feature carvings of pyramids, animals from the region around the South Pole, penguins, leopard seals, and southern fur seals. And, what holiday event would be complete without Santa Claus? He’ll be there, too!
Parent favorite, Shivers Ice Bar, featuring frosty adult beverages, as well as a 30-foot tall glacier ice slide also will be waiting for you and your family beginning Saturday at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
ICE LAND will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, and later in the day free live entertainment will take place during the opening ceremony of Festival of Lights, which will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ICE LAND, Festival of Lights, the ice rink, Artic Slide, holiday 3D films such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D,” and more will be available through Jan. 6.
For tickets and value days information, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season or call 409-744-4673.
MAGICAL WINTER LIGHTS
Back by popular demand, the 2018 Magical Winter Lights will return to our neck of the woods this holiday season at Gulf Greyhound Park at 1000 FM 2004 in La Marque.
The multicultural light festival, which covers 20 acres and features more than six million lights, Chinese acrobats, carnival activities, themed lantern displays, and more, will kick off Friday and will continue through Jan. 6 (including holidays).
Hours will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. And on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, it’ll remain open to 11 p.m.
Tickets are $13 for ages 12 and younger and seniors (65 and older), and $22 for ages 13 and older. Admission is free for ages 3 and younger.
For tickets and information, visit www.magicalwinterlights.com.
‘THE NO-HOLE HOLIDAY’
The Galveston College Theatre Dept. will present the musical/comedy “The No-Hole Holiday” at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
The family-friendly production, written by Stan Gill and music by Cindy Bright, centers on an upwardly mobile elf, frustrated Halloween goblins, industrious hole-making gnomes, politicians and Santa who populate this charming and zany modern fairy tale.
Doors open 30 minutes before each curtain, and admission is free! However, the theatre will be accepting donations of nonperishable food items for the Galveston County Food Bank.
For information, contact Liz Lacy at llacy@gc.edu or 409-944-1398.
ISLAND ETC DEBUTS NEW COMEDY
Christopher Durang’s “Why Torture is Wrong, And the People Who Love Them” comedic production will make its debut at 8 p.m. Friday at Island East-End Theatre Co. at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston.
The play with its grammatically confused title will feature Casey Magin as “Felicity,” Justin Gonzalez as “Zamir,” Amy Sheetz as “Luella,” Cameron Dunbar as “Leonard,” Julie Fontenot as “Hildegard,” Mark Christian and Matt Poole.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 8 (excluding Thanksgiving Day). There will be one matinee show at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors. And, due to subject matter and language, this show isn’t recommended for children or those easily offended.
For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
HOLIDAY CHARITY BALL
The Junior League of Galveston County will have its 67th annual “Fly Me to the Moon” Holiday Charity Ball at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
Jeannie Janota, a long-time member and active community volunteer, will be this year’s honoree.
The ball will feature live entertainment, fine dining, and a unique array of silent and live auction items.
For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit jlgcflymetothemoon.com or call 409-939-8529.
