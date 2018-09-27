The ninth annual Galveston Island Shrimp Festival is set for this weekend in Galveston.
The annual event, sponsored by Yaga’s Entertainment, will kick off with its VIP Sponsor Party and Texas Size Shrimp Dinner at 7:30 p.m. today in Saengerfest Park on the corner of 23rd and Strand streets.
Saturday festivities begin with a 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. beginning at 28th Street and Seawall Boulevard, and then at 10 a.m., head on over to the Historic Strand District where the shrimp gumbo cook-off, vendor exhibits and live music will take place throughout the day until 4 p.m.
And, yes, you can take the kiddos to the festivities too for the annual Lil’ Shrimps Parade, which begins at 3 p.m. and will be sponsored by the Galveston Shrimp Co., with festive floats, marching bands and bead tossing. There also will be a Strand Merchant Walkabout from noon to 6 p.m. where contestants will visit participating businesses for a chance to win over $300 in gift cards.
For tickets and additional information, visit www.galvestonshrimpfestival.com.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
Today and Saturday, there will be live music at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Matthew Austin Williams, of Houston, will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today; and Jim Presley will perform during the same timeframe Saturday.
A singer and songwriter, Williams grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. He writes songs in the time worn path between country, folk, blues and pop. And, Presley will bring back his eclectic folk, which draws influences from Native American traditions and beyond.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
‘TUCSON’ COMES TO ISLAND
Freddie Steady Krc will present “Tucson” — An Evening of Song and Story at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Old Quarter Acoustic Café at 413 20th St. in Galveston.
The tale of tragedy, heartbreak, desperation, love and pursuit of the American dream, will be narrated by actor/writer John D. Garrison. David Hargraves also will be on stage playing the guitar.
For tickets and information, visit oldquarteracousticcafe.com or call 409-762-9199.
TASTE OF THE BAY
The Taste of the Bay, presented by H-E-B, will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City.
Sponsored by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the “Nautical Nights” themed event will featured food and drinks from some of the premier restaurants, wineries and breweries in the Bay Area and a live auction.
Tickets, which are for ages 21 and older, are $35 online, $45 at the door, and VIP early access is $65.
For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com/taste-of-the-bay or call 281-338-7339.
VANESSA WILLIAMS SET TO PERFORM
Multi-platinum recording artist and the star of television, film and the Broadway stage Vanessa Williams will be performing in Houston to perform some of her greatest hits in a one-night-only intimate experience at Theatre Under The Stars’ 50th Anniversary Season Education Celebration!
The celebration will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts at 800 Bagby St. in Houston.
In addition to the stylings of Williams, TUTS Inclusive Performance Troupe will perform throughout the evening. Dana Tyson, a popular DJ on Sunny 99.1, will be the emcee for the event.
For tickets and information, visit www.tuts.com.
FILM FESTIVAL, CONFERENCE
Tickets are now available for the inaugural Galveston Island Film Festival and Conference set for Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 at various locations throughout Galveston.
Check back in next week’s Hot Ticket for more details on who will be there and what you’ll be able to see and do!
For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonislandfilmfestivalandconference.com or call 409-210-9817.
