For those of you looking for something to do with the entire family, look no further than The Grand Kids Festival, which will celebrate its 25th year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1 between 20th and 23rd streets on Postoffice Street in Galveston.

Produced by The Grand 1894 Opera House and under the leadership of Festival Director Sarah Piel, the free festival is designed as an avenue to introduce children and their families to the arts with fun events, live entertainment, pony rides, a petting zoo — and what festival would be complete without food?

