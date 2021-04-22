The 25th annual Grand Kids Festival, produced by The Grand 1894 Opera House, will take place May 1 in the historic Downtown Cultural Arts District between 20th and 23rd streets on Postoffice Street in Galveston.
The 25th annual Grand Kids Festival, produced by The Grand 1894 Opera House, will take place May 1 in the historic Downtown Cultural Arts District between 20th and 23rd streets on Postoffice Street in Galveston.
ROByN BUSHONG/Courtesy
Paintings hang on the wall at the René Wiley Gallery as a pedestrian walks on the sidewalk in downtown Galveston on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
The artwork of Heyd Fontenot will be on display at the Galveston Arts Center through July 11. Pictured is Fontenot’s work “Triple Diamond/DoubleMask/Double Minotaur (detail), 2020.”
COURTESY
Austin-based band, The Selfless Lovers, will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at Yaga’s Café in downtown Galveston.
For those of you looking for something to do with the entire family, look no further than The Grand Kids Festival, which will celebrate its 25th year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1 between 20th and 23rd streets on Postoffice Street in Galveston.
Produced by The Grand 1894 Opera House and under the leadership of Festival Director Sarah Piel, the free festival is designed as an avenue to introduce children and their families to the arts with fun events, live entertainment, pony rides, a petting zoo — and what festival would be complete without food?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.