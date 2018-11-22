The 11th annual Galveston Holiday Lighting Celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hotel Galvez & Spa at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
This year’s event will feature the Galveston Community Band, directed by Doyle Neuwiller, Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, led by June Pulliam, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy Fine Arts Ambassadors, led by Anita Donato, Trinity School Choir, led by Laura Hyatt, and, new this year, DLS Dance Studio, under the direction of Tatiana Verega.
The free family friendly event is a part of the more than 50 days of holiday fun in Galveston, the “Winter Wonder Island” of Texas.
Festivities will begin with the arrival of Santa Claus by horse-drawn carriage, followed by the lighting of the hotel’s 35-foot Christmas tree. And, the evening concludes with a performance by the Galveston Ballet under the direction of Janel Amsallem.
For information, call Christine Hopkins at 409-515-2058 or 409-457-1055.
WINTERFEST IS HERE
Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone — it’s time for the “real” holiday magic to take place!
The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo will have its annual WinterFest holiday event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
The festival will feature a tree lighting ceremony, hayrides, a 5K Jingle Bell Fun Run, Magical Sleigh and Pet Parade, a winter snow land, and so much more.
Admission and parking is free. For information, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
THE GRAND KICKS OFF HOLIDAY SEASON
The Grand 1894 Opera House is hoping you’re in the holiday spirit this weekend for two presentations at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
First up will be the Austin-based band Asleep At The Wheel, which was created by Ray Benson nearly 50 years ago. The band has won 10 Grammy’s, produced 20 studio albums, and has had 20 singles on the Billboard country charts. The toe-tappin’ show will be at 8 p.m. Saturday.
And, if you can’t make it Saturday because you’ll be out shopping, then take the time to check out the internationally-acclaimed show “The Priests Live in Concert” at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The concert will feature Fathers Eugene and Martin O’Hagan, and Father David Delargy, who just happened to set a 2008 Guinness World Record for “the Fastest Selling Classical Debut Album of All Time.”
For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
LIVE MUSIC IN DOWNTOWN GALVESTON
Detroit native, Jim Presley, will be the featured performer from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Presley, who grew up in a musical family, will perform his music blend of blues, folk, and traditional and contemporary Native American music.
And, during ArtWalk, Brightwire, which is an Americana trio of musicians from southeast Texas, will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5659.
•••
The incomparable Kirk Hale will be back at the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar at 1706 23rd St. in Galveston.
Hale will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; and Luis Parra will be performing from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday. For information, call 409-765-6165.
HITCHCOCK HOLIDAY CELEBRATION
Beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Hitchcock will celebrate the holiday season with its celebration, which is free for the entire community!
Festivities will kick off with the lighting of the community tree, followed by a holiday parade on state Highway 6.
Afterward, there will be holiday music and performances, drawings for holiday gifts, hot dogs, cookies and drinks, and photos with Santa Claus and the Hitchcock High School Bulldog mascot at Crosby Middle School at 7801 Neville Road.
If you’d like to participate in the parade, email hitchcockchamber@gmail.com or call 409-986-9224. And, if you or your group would like to participate in the event at the school, call 409-316-6545, Ext. 1580, or text 409-370-8712.
