Make sure you make plans to attend the Peace & Love Tour, which is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock set for 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
The live concert will include performances by Paisley Craze, featuring drummer Kenny Crawley, Robert Garcia and Harry Havery of California Toe Jam.
The night also will include Woodstock history and games, merchandise, vendors and more. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are still available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 409-765-1894.
‘THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE’
A three-man team will do the impossible act of performing the entire canon of William Shakespeare’s 37 plays — in 97 minutes in Bay Area Harbour Playhouse’s presentation of “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridge)” opening Friday at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The show, written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield hilariously summarizes all of the Bart’s plays, using reenactments and audience participation. It has football plays, rap songs and outrageously condensed comedy mash-up titles to entertain and teach audiences facts about Shakespeare while ensuring them a rollicking good time.
Directed by Stacy Pope, Brandon Allen, Christoper Lowe and Edward Waddell star in the production.
Performances can be seen at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 1.
Tickets can be purchased through TicketLeap. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
OLD SMOKEY COOK-OFF & CAR SHOW
If you’re looking for a fun event to attend this weekend, stop by the Old Smokey Cook-off and Car Show, sponsored by the Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
A variety of food concessions and drinks will be available for sale, and a wide array of vendors will sell wares of all kind. Admission is free. And, if you want to enter the car show, entry is $20 per car.
The Funksion Band will perform as well. For information, call 281-337-4952.
JOSH WARD SET TO PERFORM
Tickets are now available for “An Evening with Josh Ward” set for 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Haak Winery, 6310 Ave. T, in Santa Fe.
The performance, which is an ALS benefit concert, will include a live and silent auction, barbecue, wine and beer.
“I’ve worked hard for years to get my music out there, and over the last few years getting to meet so many new fans in cities where we’ve never played before,” Ward said. “I just had my first Top 40 hit single and I’m so thankful to radio for their support. It’s been quite a ride and I’m a very grateful man.”
Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door, and includes admission and beer only.
For tickets and information, visit Facebook.com/strongwhenweak or www.outhousetickets.com.
HIP-HOP ARTIST, COMMON SET TO PERFORM
Academy Award, Golden Globe, Emmy and three-time Grammy Award-winning actor, activist and hip-hop artist Common will join the Houston Symphony with conductor Steven Reineke for a one-night-only performance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St., in Houston.
Common’s “Let Love” came out this summer, and he’ll be performing some of his most memorable hits, including “Glory,” which was featured in the film “Selma.”
For tickets and information, visit houstonsymphony.org or call 713-224-7575.
ISLE NATIVE DROPS NEW SINGLE
Galveston native, Tanya Nolan’s new single, “Like Me,” will make its debut Friday officially distributed by Bungalo/Universal Music Group.
Nolan’s “No Pressure” single and video was released Aug. 8, and its from her self-titled debut album set to be released this fall. The singles are available on all digital music platforms.
Nolan is known for her smooth soulful vocals, and burst on the national scene in 2018 when she released the single and video “Love Ya,” featuring Kirko Bangz, a Houston native.
Fans of Nolan also will be able to see her on the upcoming nationally syndicated television show “Celebrity Catwalk” as a musical guest, before kicking off her 10-city “Meet Tanya Nolan Tour.” The tour will include special guests, and together they plan to raise awareness and funding in support of the many homeless organizations in dire need across the country.
For information, visit www.tanyanolan.net.
